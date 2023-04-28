Man convicted of assaulting MPI inspector and vet has jail swapped for home detention

Hundreds of sheep had to be euthanised after MPI visited the brothers’ farm (file photo).

A man who drove his ute towards an MPI inspector and vet as they tried to check his “underfed” stock will now serve home detention rather than jail.

Richard John Sanson, 63, has had his sentence of two years’ two months’ imprisonment overturned on appeal and will now serve eight months’ home detention.

A hearing in the High Court in Wellington on Wednesday heard how in 2022 Richard and his brother Geoffrey were convicted of ill-treating hundreds of animals on their jointly-owned farm.

They pleaded guilty to several animal welfare charges relating to more than 2000 animals found in an “unacceptable condition”.

Richard was also found guilty, after a judge-alone trial, on two charges of aggravated assault after he drove his ute towards an MPI inspector and vet during an inspection in April 2020.

The visit was cut short because of Richard’s aggression, but pasture levels were found to be “extremely low” and animals were in poor condition.

A month later MPI carried out a full assessment of the almost 4000 animals. More than 2000 were in an unacceptable condition and 464 were euthanised.

The district court judge who sentenced both brothers said they had a history of “massive overstocking and serious under feeding”.

Both men were disqualified from owning animals indefinitely.

A decision released by Justice Susan Thomas on Thursday said the brothers were allowed to get a second opinion prior to MPI putting down the animals, but instead moved five cattle overnight without permission.

The cattle were not fit to travel – which resulted in one of the animal welfare charges – and were eventually found four days later. Four had to be euthanised.

Richard told MPI the cattle had been shot.

Defence lawyer Phillip Drummond said his client was appealing his convictions for aggravated assault and the subsequent four months’ imprisonment.

He hoped to bring his client’s total sentence under 24 months so it could be converted to home detention.

He argued it could not be proven without reasonable doubt Richard’s intent was to assault or obstruct his victims when he drove towards them.

He said his client should have been given further discount because of a lack of previous convictions.

Richard had already spent two months in prison and was eager to be released as soon as possible, Drummond said.

He argued the original sentence was manifestly excessive and failed to account for mitigating factors such as Richard’s age and personal circumstances at the time of the offending.

Justice Thomas said she was satisfied four months was an appropriate starting point for the aggravated assault charges, but said the offer of $2000 reparation for each victim was not reflected in that.

This was a “genuine” offer and Richard should be given a reduction of 15 to 20%, she said. The disqualification would have also been a severe punishment that should have been taken into account during sentencing.

On the animal welfare charges, his guilty plea and personal circumstances saw it drop from 34 months to 22, and a 30% discount on the four months was applied for personal factors and reparation.

Justice Thomas said a sentence of 23 months’ should have been given, which she substituted for eight months’ home detention.

Richard was also sentenced to 150 hours’ community work and must pay the reparation by May 5.

The appeal against his conviction was dismissed.

Geoffrey also successfully appealed against his sentence and was released from Whanganui Prison before Easter having served about 41 days of the jail term imposed on February 24 in Palmerston North.