Darren Lyttle named as Feilding man fatally shot by police

Darren Norman Lyttle died after he was fatally shot by police at his home in Feilding.

He was Darren Norman Lyttle, 53, also known as Daz.

Lyttle died after he was fired upon when police breached his house on Seddon St about 9pm on Sunday.

Police were called to the property just after 1pm when Lyttle fired shots at a next door property.

Alecia Rousseau/Stuff Police at the property on Wednesday had erected a blue tent and household items could be seen inside.

They tried to negotiate and get him to leave the home for several hours, but he refused. His dog was also shot.

Neighbours in the area told Stuff they believed the incident was sparked over a call to animal control.

A man, who did not want to be named, said dogs at the property were often roaming.

He said the man’s son, who was in his 30s, was also present during the standoff, and was pleading for his father to give himself up.

He could hear the son yelling on the loudspeaker, “Dad, they are trying to help you”.

unknown/Stuff A givealittle page has been set up for the family of Darren Norman Lyttle.

Lyttle had been firing a rifle from his home since Friday, causing “unnecessary drama”, and on Sunday started shooting at the house next door, he said.

He said Lyttle suffered from mental health issues but owned a “number of firearms”.

Police were at the home for most of this week completing a scene examination and reassuring residents.

A funeral for Lyttle was held in Tangimoana on Thursday, while a number of tributes had been posted to social media.

Stuff Police say they are still investigating.

A givealittle page was also set up, which said “his life came to an abrupt end when he was fatally shot by police following a long, emotional and stretched out stand-off”.

Lyttle is the brother of David Lyttle, who in 2019 was convicted of murdering Brett Hall, but in 2021 had his conviction quashed.

Hall, a methamphetamine dealer, went missing while David Lyttle was building him a house in a remote area north of Whanganui.

Police quickly believed David Lyttle was the killer, despite multiple denials and nothing solid confirming their hunch.

Sungmi Kim/Stuff Darren Lyttle is the brother of David Lyttle (pictured) who was framed for murder.

Police turned to the controversial Mr Big technique, where undercover officers posing as gangsters lure suspects into a fictional world of money and power.

They are then questioned by Mr Big, the fake gang’s boss, about a crime, with police hoping to get a confession.

Despite David Lyttle’s confession not lining up with other evidence in the case, he was convicted of Hall’s murder after a jury found him guilty in 2019.

The conviction was quashed in 2021, with the Court of Appeal saying David Lyttle’s false confession to Mr Big could not be correct and was given purely so he could reap the rewards the undercover officers falsely promised him.

David Lyttle, visibly devastated, declined to speak about his brother’s death when approached by Stuff.