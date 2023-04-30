McLeod paves the way for team-mates on final night of speedway season

Daniel Burmeister, left, Kyle Rowe, Cody Hodge, Kaelin Mooney and Kyle Lampp in action during the final night of the speedway season.

A brilliant attacking display from Hamish McLeod ensured his Palmerston North Pumas teammates took all three podium placings in the Manawatū superstock championship in Palmerston North.

It was an action-packed final night of the speedway season at the Robertson Prestige International Speedway on Saturday, that also included the final of the Lucas Oils superstock series after previous rounds at Meeanee and Palmerston North.

The night then culminated in another spectacular Kairanga Lions Club fireworks display.

McLeod was the star of the night as he, with assistance from fellow Pumas driver Jaden Hall, ended the chances of any other drivers chances of winning the coveted Manawatū title.

Kyle Lampp​ was impressive in the first two heats with a win and a second placing, and seemed destined for the Manawatū stockcar title as he headed for the lead in the third heat as well.

Up stepped McLeod and fired Lampp up the wall and out of the race.

When Roydon Winstanley headed to the infield the title was clear for the Pumas’ Kyle Rowe to take the title.

His win in the final heat gave Rowe the title by seven points from Taylor Lampp and Daniel Burmeister.

Lampp was the Manawatū stockcar runner-up for the second consecutive year, beating a damaged Burmeister in the runoff.

Wayne Vercoe continued his improvement, finishing fourth ahead of Whanganui veteran Dion Mooney.

ivan smeaton Rebecca Barr won the superstock series title.

With 59 points in the round, Rebecca Barr deservedly took the superstock series after finishing level second for the round with Burmeister, but seven points behind William Humphries.

Barr then beat her Palmerston North Panthers team-mate in a runoff after getting the advantage at the start.

Humphries' consistency with two seconds and a fourth place paid off.

Race wins went to Burmeister, who without doubt is the most-improved superstock driver, including as a team’s racer of the season, Chad Ace and Jack Miers.

Miers then finished the season taking the $1000 prize as he won the 20-lap feature, after getting away to a good lead at the start once he had cleared Barr.

The fight for the minor placings behind was where the race was, with Ace managing to get into second ahead of Humphries, Barr and Burmeister.

There were plenty of cars left hanging off the wall, but the only roll was Scott Joblin, who came out worst on the grandstand straight and was left laying on his side.

Tony Coffin Hawke’s Bay duo Craig Boaler and swinger Ann Plummer, left, won the best pairs title along with Auckland’s Kenny Hammill and Daniel Bradley.

In a warmup to the New Zealand sidecar championships in Palmerston North next season, 20 teams turned up and contested the best pairs title.

After three close heats, Hawke’s Bay duo Craig Boaler and swinger Ann Plummer took the title along with Auckland’s Kenny Hammill and Daniel Bradley.

Both teams finished second in the last heat to give them 24 and the title by a point from another Hawke’s Bay pairing the Dave Gannon-Daryl Pearce and Justin Lincoln-Tim Beaver teams.

Third place went to the Mark Whye-Jacob Cooper and Simon and Austin Windelborn teams.

National title runner-up Daniel Nickel got the better of national champion Elliot Heron, taking the night’s points ahead of Glen McCutcheon and Heron.

Races wins went to Nickel and McCutcheon with Nathan Jefferies winning the feature.

When the season points title are collated later this week it looked like Harrison Cheetham may have snatched the youth ministock title from Riki-Lee Kauri, who has led for most of the season.

Cheetham’s 24 double points win in the final race of the season, with Kauri not securing a point stuck back in 10th likely proved the difference.

Cheetham’s two points for fifth place behind Fletcher Hoskins, followed by a brilliant second place behind Kauri in the second race left him 14 points behind Kauri heading into the feature.