Hard exterior but a heart of gold: Manawatū coaching stalwart Joe Frost dies

Joe Frost receives an award for services to coaching at the Basketball New Zealand Awards in 2018.

Long-time Manawatū basketball coach and personality Joe Frost has died.

Frost had a 40-year coaching career, and he won promotion with the Manawatū Jets, then Ubix Palmerston North, into the NBL top division in 1985. He coached various other levels in the region since.

He was known for being tough when it came to competition, but was a friendly and colourful character well known in basketball circles. He died at the weekend aged 72.

Frost had two stints coaching the Jets from 1984-89 and returned for three years in 1997. But he also had a long career coaching schools’ basketball.

Under his instruction Queen Elizabeth College was the top basketball school in the region and in 1990 they finished eighth at the national championships.

Then he was asked to take over at Palmerston North Boys’ High School, where he spent 20 years coaching, and won two national titles in 1994 and 1995, something the school hadn’t done since.

He also coached the New Zealand under-18s when future greats Paul Henare and Paora Winitana were in the side.

More recently he coached at Manukura, where his son Tia Temata-Frost taught and coached, as well as club and age-group rep teams.

“He knew how to bring the best out of people,” Temata-Frost said. “He was a hard man, he had a hard exterior, but inside he had a heart of gold. He always had players’ best interest at heart.”

He became a Basketball Manawatū life member in 2006, received a Basketball New Zealand award for services to coaching in 2018 and in 2016 received an award for services to sport from Sport Manawatū.

“People knew him in basketball circles, but he was really a family guy,” Temata-Frost said.

“I know that if you asked him what would be his biggest achievement, meeting my mum and having his two kids was his biggest achievement and something he was really proud of.”

Stuff Joe Frost, centre left, calls the shots while coaching Palmerston North Boys’ High School in 2009.

From Samoa, Frost was sent to Wellington for schooling following his father who worked at the Ford Motor Company assembly plant.

He left Wellington College and attained a degree in education from Victoria University.

At school he was more into football, rugby and boxing. He didn’t have much success as a basketball player and played socially.

Frost didn't set out to coach, just answered calls to help out, including one with the Wellington Saints, becoming their assistant coach.

He was working for Xerox when Ubix boss Murray Creighton asked Frost if he would set up a Palmerston North branch and maybe get a sports team to promote it.

So Frost approached chair Bill Hay and in 1984 became the Palmerston North second-division team's third coach in three years.

For $6000 he brought out Americans Tyrone Brown and Joe Brown, paid them $200 a week, provided a flat and that year won promotion into division one.

Usually the minnows, when 2.06-metre Willie Burton arrived from Tennessee University with Tyrone Brown they would light up clashes with rivals Saints and New Plymouth.

Frost stepped down after losing the national final to Canterbury in 1989. While his team were outplayed, Canterbury had a blinder.

Former Tall Black Nick Pearce was coached by Frost at the Jets from 1987 to 1989. He said Frost was a hard task master and traditional style coach.

“He was a great motivator and he had the ability to make players, every step of the way, go out and give 110% for him.”

Pearce said he was picked for the Tall Blacks because of Frost’s coaching.

- Additional reporting by Peter Lampp.