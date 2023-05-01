False bomb threat interrupts school day in Palmerston North

A hoax bomb threat has been made at Central Normal School on Monday.

Police were called to investigate a hoax bomb threat at a Palmerston North school.

A police spokesperson said they received a report about a school receiving a suspicious phone call about 12.25pm on Monday.

“Police attended and nothing of concern was located at the premises.”

Central Normal School principal Regan Orr said the school received a hoax bomb threat phone call.

READ MORE:

* It may take 'weeks' to know how many teachers leave profession over vaccine mandate

* Central Normal School celebrates its range of cultures

* Palmerston North schoolgirl shaves head to support 'brave' cousin



“Upon receiving the call, we immediately called the police and followed our policies and procedures to evacuate our tamariki and kaiako to safety on the field.

“Our tamariki were absolutely amazing with following our procedures and quickly went to the field, where they were all accounted for.”

He said the police attended, checked the school and gave it the all-clear.

“The hoax call is incredibly frustrating and disappointing as it provides further disruption to our children's learning and takes the police away from other matters.

“However, the safety of our people will always be paramount.”