Medal haul for young fighters from Tākaro BJJ/MMA

Kingston Tangitutu, rear, and Kayden Marshall-Graham in action on the mat at the Tākaro BJJ/MMA gym. Both boys won gold medals at the national Māori championships in New Plymouth.

The next bunch of young stars from a Palmerston North martial arts club have brought home a haul of medals.

Tākaro BJJ/MMA sent a team of young athletes to the national Māori championships at New Plymouth at the weekend and won nine medals.

The two top achievers were Kingston Tangitutu and Kayden Marshall-Graham, who won gold medals.

The other medal winners were Kavarn Marshall-Graham (silver), Unique Hudepohl (silver), Cefrio Blaze-Pahl (bronze), Harley Hudepohl (bronze), Shontanique Hudepohl (bronze), Waiariki Fleming (bronze) and Ashtyn Albert-Papuni (bronze).

Central Normal School pupil Kingston, 10, won the under-38kg competition, while Kayden, 10, who goes to Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Manawatū, won the under-47kg grade.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Some of the competitors who won medals at the national Māori championships in New Plymouth from left; Kayden Marshall-Graham, Harley Te Riini. Unique Te Riini, Ashtyn Tapuni, Shonny Te Riini and Kingston Tangitutu.

In his first time at the tournament, Kingston had been nervous before it started.

He had two fights for a win and a loss, both on points, so he didn’t know whether he had won until the competitors were given their medals on the podium.

Each fighter in the division had a win and a loss each, but Kingston won the overall title by one point.

He said he thought he was going to get bronze, but was happy when he was announced as the winner.

Kayden, who was at the competition for the second time, won his first two fights and lost the third, but had done enough to lock in the title.

He said he had butterflies in his stomach leading into the competition, but was happy after winning the gold.

They both said they had done a lot of training going into the event and were tired after the competition.

They were thankful for the support from their coaches and parents.

Both fighters are going to the New Zealand championships later in the year.