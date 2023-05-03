'Nothing good' comes from meth, judge tells young man in pizza delivery hold up

Judge Northwood says nothing good comes from meth. (File photo)

A young man who took part in the robbery of a pizza delivery driver is filled with “exceptional remorse” and doing everything he can to make good, a court has heard.

Anton Hogg-Haddon, 20, appeared for sentencing in the Palmerston North District Court on Tuesday on two charges of aggravated robbery and one charge of unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle.

Supported by several members of his whānau, Hogg-Haddon was tearful as he stood in the dock and was sentenced to 9.5 months' home detention.

Judge Bruce Northwood said Hogg-Haddon was a first-time offender, who during one of the incidents had made a “snap decision” after using methamphetamine for the first time.

His family had attempted to keep him out of trouble but he lost himself for a while and went down a “dark path”.

Nothing good came from using meth, Northwood said.

“You need to stay away from that.

“You can see how quickly things can go wrong. Look at who is here for you, they are not turning their backs, your whānau are here for you.

“From where I sit that is powerful.”

Murray Wilson/Stuff Anton Hogg-Haddon will serve 9.5 months of home detention. (File photo).

Northwood said it was important to note Hogg-Haddon had never been through the courts before.

“I can tell that this is new and frightening for you.”

A cultural report revealed Hogg-Haddon starting getting into trouble as young as 12. His offending had “chipped away” at his family connections and he was drinking and using substances.

But at the age of 19, he recognised he had a problem and self-referred to Te Whatu Ora.

Those who “loved and cared” about him had written letters in support to the judge.

His brother had “taken him under his wing”, saying Hogg-Haddon had dreams of being a musician.

He was also interested in training as a mechanic.

“Those are important goals, there is nothing wrong with earning a living,” Northwood said.

“You have the potential to be a fine man.”

Submissions from defence lawyer Jacinda Younger, along with the cultural assessment, argued a jail term would not be in the best interests of the community, nor the offender’s rehabilitation efforts.

Younger said her client was doing community work, attending alcohol and drug courses and seeing a counsellor every week.

His family support was vital for his rehabilitation and they were fearful of him going to jail.

“They are really worried if he is put back into the lion’s den.”

She said everything had unravelled for Hogg-Haddon “in a matter of days” and he was aware of the community’s outrage towards his offending.

She said he was filled with exceptional remorse and doing “everything he could think of to make good”.

On deciding his sentence, Northwood set a starting point of 6.5 years’ imprisonment, which was reduced to three years and 6.5 months’ jail for Hogg-Haddon’s guilty pleas, age and lack of previous convictions.

He applied a further 5% for Hogg-Haddon’s remorse, 10% for background matters including drug use “directly connected to the offending”, and 15% for his prospects of rehabilitation.

This meant a sentence of one year and 11 months’ jail, which was converted to 9.5 months’ home detention.

Northwood also imposed special and post-detention conditions “designed to help you and help the young man you are live this rubbish down”.

“Prove to yourself you’re a better man than all of this says.”

After wiping away tears, Hogg-Haddon thanked the judge and said: “I’m not coming back here, sir.”

A summary of facts detailing the charges was not provided in time for publication.