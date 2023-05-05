Manawatū Jets look to return to winning ways against Bay Hawks

Manawatū Jets imports Mustapha Heron, left, and Danny Pippen, right, smother Armon Fletcher of the Taranaki Mountain Airs last weekend.

The reality of how tight the NBL is this year is sinking for the Manawatū Jets as they prepare to host the Bay Hawks.

The Jets were flying high two weeks ago after winning two in a row, but a close 93-86 loss to the Taranaki Mountain Airs last weekend brought them back to earth.

Now they face Hawke’s Bay at the Arena on Sunday. The Hawks, despite having a stacked roster, have lost three in a row and will be motivated to stop their slide.

The Jets’ results have been up and down with two wins and three losses, but every side has been competitive. Heavyweights the Wellington Saints and Nelson Giants are at the bottom.

Jets coach Natu Taufale said the results this year showed any of the 10 sides could push for a place in the top six.

“There’s a bit of anxiety, our second home game. There’s a lot of talk around the league but we’re not listening to any of the noise.

“We’ll strip it back to ourselves around what are our goals. We’re seventh on the table and want to stay away from the bottom ot the table.

“The only way to do that is to compete. We know what we have to do.”

He said they had done a lot of work on their mental preparation to get into a good position to win games.

“The league is tough. In the results, no-one has got home-court advantage. The other teams are losing at home.”

Taufale said their chemistry was getting better as the weeks went on.

He said the game against the Hawks would be pivotal for both teams, who were hovering around the second half of the table.

“It’s good to be back at home. I feel like if we can make our home advantage a bit of a fortress. We’ve only played one game at home and we’re 100%.

“We need that support and home support is always good, especially if it’s loud.”

The Jets are now at full strength with forward Josh Leger having recovered from a shoulder injury and getting through the game against Taranaki unscathed. Leger’s return is a welcome one, giving them more size.

Tu Kaha Cooper and Tama Faamausil, who were out with sickness, have also recovered.

Before the game there will be a minute of silence to honour Manawatū basketball legend Joe Frost, who died last week.

Frost was a long-time coach in all parts of the game in Manawatū and had two stints coaching the Jets. His son Tia Temata-Frost is an assistant with the Jets now.

Standings: Canterbury 8, Otago 8, Auckland 6, Southland 6, Franklin 6, Hawke’s Bay 4, Manawatū 4, Taranaki 4, Wellington 2, Nelson 0.