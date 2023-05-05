Husband sentenced over attempted murder of wife after driving off cliff

Brian Bell was sentenced in the High Court in Palmerston North on Friday to four years and six months in prison for attempted murder.

A woman is still haunted by memories of when her then husband tried to kill her by driving their car off a cliff a year ago.

Megan Peterson is still suffering the effects of the incident, where her ex-husband Brian Jason Bell drove the car they were in off a cliff in rural Manawatū in June 2022. He had been struggling to come to terms with the fact Peterson had told him their 24-year marriage was over.

Bell was found guilty of Peterson’s attempted murder at a jury trial in March. He was sentenced to four years and six months in prison by Justice Helen McQueen at the High Court in Palmerston North on Friday.

The pair had been driving to their Pohangina Valley home in June 2022 and Bell, who hadn’t accepted the marriage was over, was asking Peterson to give things another chance, but Peterson declined.

They approached a sharp bend and Bell accelerated towards the corner. They drove through a fence and off a cliff, dropping about 150m. Bell maintained he could not remember what happened.

Peterson crawled up the cliff and took refuge in a nearby house.

A statement from Peterson was read to the court on Friday and it said she had been traumatised.

“It's been a year since he tried to kill me and I'm still suffering, I still have trouble sleeping.”

When she can sleep she has nightmares and even basic things brought back bad memories, including the “pinging” noise as the car went through the fence and sailed through the air.

“I have flashbacks and panic attacks brought on by certain sounds or situations. It might be brought on if I work at night or the sound or running creek water might do it.

“My heart starts racing, I can't breathe and I become totally overwhelmed.”

She was taking antidepressants. She has seen a counsellor, funded by Victim Support, but was worried about whether she could afford to continue going once the funding stopped.

“Brian just won't own what he did to me, that's why. At some point in the future I may have to communicate with him again, he's the father of our children.

“I can't or won't think about forgiving him if he won't take responsibility and I don't know if he will ever do that.”

Her hips and knee were injured in the crash, her wrist was cut and eye injured. Sometimes she loses sight in one of her eyes. Her body was covered in bruises.

She needed physio for her shoulder and knee. She is unable to go hunting or tramping.

Her car was destroyed, but it wasn’t covered by insurance because what happened was a deliberate act. She has to borrow a car to get to work.

Crown prosecutor Deborah Davies said what happened to Peterson had long-lasting and devastating effects, physically and emotionally.

Davies said because Peterson was in the car while Bell was driving, he had abused her trust.

“The car was used as a weapon. Accelerating and driving off the cliff was an attempt to kill Ms Peterson. She was intensely vulnerable in the car.”

She said Bell, who was not coping with the breakdown of his marriage, had not shown remorse for the victim.

Defence lawyer Steve Winter said Bell had been a good man for most of his life, and was a hard worker devoted to family.

“The people hurt most by this were and are the centre of his universe. The people that know him struggle and cannot believe that he did what he has been convicted of.”

But Winter said Bell could not deny he was behind the wheel when the car went off the cliff containing the mother of his children and the woman he loved.

Winter said Bell and Peterson would have to deal with each other in the future through their two adult children.

Bell was given a discount for his previous good character, his mental health at the time of the incident and his time served on electronic bail.