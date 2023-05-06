Winter sporting codes look to tackle abusive sideline behaviour this season

Sport Manawatū and the region’s winter codes are excited to start a new integrity-in-sport programme aimed at preventing bad behaviour on the sidelines.

Winter sporting codes are under way and so is a new campaign looking to combat bad behaviour on the sidelines.

Sport Manawatū has been funded for two years by Sport New Zealand to run an integrity-in-sport programme.

Sport Manawatū’s community partnerships advisor Keegan Bremner said they talked to five of the major winter sports – football, hockey, rugby, netball and basketball – about issues for secondary schools sports.

He said one of the main problems the codes wanted to fix was behaviour on the sidelines and the vision was to “create a positive sporting experience for secondary school students”.

Sport Manawatū is running a social media plan, will have signage at grounds and have resources to give to people about how to prevent sideline behaviour. Bremner said they wanted everyone to be aware of it.

Some of the problems the sports faced were things such as parents yelling at players, refs and coaches.

There was consensus across the codes that the programme would make a difference and help solve some of the problems.

Netball Manawatū general manager Ashleigh-Kate Araroa-Waerea said they supported the programme to make sure the players felt safer and the sidelines were cleaner.

She said there had been a problem with sideline abuse in netball.

“Especially with umpires, they suffer the most. When you're playing you don't really hear it, but when you're umpiring, you get a lot of flak.”

Basketball Manawatū general manager Mike Ryan said the programme was going to be consistent across all the codes and he believed it would make a difference in his sport.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Sport Manawatū’s community partnerships advisor Keegan Bremner wants the programme to create a positive sporting experience for secondary school students.

“One of the problems as a sport, we've got the referee unfortunately running past that abusive person every 30 seconds.”

Central Football community development officer Mikaela Bouwmeester​ said it was a great idea to bring all the codes together.

“It's going to hopefully lead to positive chance on our sidelines because that's the main thing. We want the kids to be enjoying the sport they're playing.”

Hockey Manawatū general manager Jake Inwood echoed the feelings of the other codes.

“It’s great to have a collective approach with one campaign, a united front, to try and combat it. Junior sport is all about participation and enjoyment.

“Trying to create a life-long participation and support rather than feeling like they’re not enjoying it.”

Bremner said they would get through this season, then look at possible improvements in the second year.

They would target the secondary school level first, then codes could roll it out to juniors.

Each code has its own flags to display, which have messages such as “pass on the positives” for netball, “this is not the NBA” for basketball, “tackle bad behaviour” for rugby or “stick to the positives” for hockey.