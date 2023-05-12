Manawatū Woodworking Guild Expo breeds creativity

Past woodwork expos have produced some very different, and very beautiful works for display.

Some people are drawn to woodworking from an early age, perhaps after being introduced to it by a parent or grandparent.

For others the pull is necessity – a need for furniture: new, renovated or repaired.

The recognition of the wish for a hobby to balance all the demands of work or to prepare for retirement is a further source of motivation.

There are many reasons to attend the Manawatū Woodworking Guild Expo on Sunday, May 21, at Barber Hall on Waldegrave St in Palmerston North.

Supplied For many woodworkers, there’s a sentimental pull to the craft as well as a practical one.

Each year, nine woodworking guilds from the lower North Island get together in Palmerston North to compete in two competitions.

One is the 10 best items made by their guild members during the past 12 months.

The other is a fun exercise for up to six members from each guild, to make a pre-determined object d’art within constraints of time and components allowed to be used.

This year the volume of wood in a 300 x 100 x 100mm block can be used to make whatever you please. Various species of wood can be used so long as the total volume is not exceeded. The participants have up to four hours to finish their creation.

Those attending the expo often comment that such events help them to keep improving the quality of their work.

Watching skilful demonstrators and competitors, viewing the work craftspeople have produced and having conversations with guild members, collectively result in a stimulating, pleasurable and uplifting day.

SUPPLIED Demonstrator Mac MacKenzie has elaborate clocks to display.

This year’s demonstrators include accomplished wood turner/tutor Hugh Mills, from Wellington, who will be demonstrating the decoration of edges of bowls and platters.

Local woodworker Brian Coulter will demonstrate carving and Mac Mackenzie from Wairarapa will demonstrate several aspects of making components for his all-wood clocks.

Bruce Leask of Palmerston North will display and talk about his collection of old gramophones. Difficult-to-buy woodworking machines, tools, timber and accessories will be available for sale.

Robyn Salisbury/Supplied There are some talented woodworkers hiding in plain sight.

There will be displays of work by students from the Manawatū guild’s school holiday programme, Cornerstone Christian School teaching programme, furniture and turning groups and items made for their Pinocchio activity which makes around 500 wooden toys annually for gifting through charity groups at Christmas.

There will also be opportunities for the public to try scroll sawing, woodturning and pyrography.

Scroll saws have a thin blade that allows you to cut intricate curves and corners. For advanced users, this can be used to create inlay work, musical instruments, dovetail joints and other types of joinery.

Robyn Salisbury/Supplied There is plenty of talent on display.

Pyrography is the freehand art of decorating wood with burn marks. Some use this to add detail to toys or to enhance a piece of furniture they have made.

Others, including the woman who began the Manawatū guild’s pyrography focus group, create superbly detailed portraits.

Those who try this craft seek ongoing learning on the different tips, timing and pressure to create different effects.

ROBYN SALISBURY/Supplied A variety of pieces will be on display.

The Guild Hall in Featherston Street has a well-equipped workshop to allow members who don’t have their own workshop area at home or don’t have a particular piece of equipment to still express their creativity, and to learn and develop skills.

The expo starts at 9am, closing mid-afternoon following the 2.30pm prize-giving. Entry is $5 per adult and $10 per family.

Robyn Salisbury is a volunteer historian for the Manawatū Woodworkers’ Guild.