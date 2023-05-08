'Little warrior' Te Atarangi Teu-Whittaker dies after serious crash in Manawatū

Te Atarangi Teu-Whittaker at home with mum Stevie Whittaker after her spine surgery in February.

An 8-year-old girl who died after a serious crash in Manawatū has been described as a “little ray of sunshine” who brought “enormous joy” to others.

Te Atarangi Teu-Whittaker was taken to Palmerston North Hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Halcombe Rd, near Feilding, at 3.30pm on Thursday.

She died in hospital the following morning.

Lytton Street School posted a tribute to Te Atarangi on Friday that said “their ornamental treasure” and “little ray of sunshine” had died.

Supplied Te Atarangi, left, with her cousins Skylah and Bentley.

It said Te Atarangi’s death would come as a shock to a community who “embraced and loved” her.

“She has brought enormous joy, compassion and hope to all whose paths she has crossed.

“It has been an absolute privilege to have been involved in Te Atarangi's life.

“She was a child of enormous resilience and fortitude, confronting her personal challenges with positivity, zest and drive.”

Principal Ben Bell previously told Stuff Te Atarangi was an “absolute ray of sunshine” who had amassed a beautiful group of friends.

Te Atarangi was diagnosed with Cerebellum Ataxia – poor muscle control causing clumsy voluntary movements – when she was 18 months old. It led to scoliosis (curving of the spine) and kyphosis (rounding of the upper back).

In November 2022 Stuff reported she had been waiting for three surgeries but delays made her straight spine curve as much as 98%, leaving her bedridden, unable to attend school and struggling to hold herself up.

But in February she underwent a complex 10-and-a-half-hour surgery to correct her severely crooked spine.

Warwick Smith/STUFF Stevie Whittaker speaks about the successful spine surgery for her daughter, Te Atarangi.

She was recovering better than expected, even though there were still two surgeries to go, and was returning to school.

Her mum Stevie Whittaker finally had “hope” for her “little warrior”.

A funeral celebrating Te Atarangi’s life will be held this week.

A givealittle page has also been set up and any money donated will go towards her tangi.

Police said inquiries into the crash were ongoing.

– Additional reporting Shilpy Arora, Matthew Dallas