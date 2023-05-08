'I thought they were gonna kill me': Palmerston North car yard owner rammed by thieves

Men stole three Mitsubishi Evos from Michael Grant's, right, yard on Wellesbourne St on Monday.

Thieves in a stolen vehicle have allegedly rammed a property owner after stealing more than $200,000 worth of cars.

Police were called to Wellesbourne St in Palmerston North just after 12pm on Monday after three Mitsubishi Evos were stolen from inside a shed.

Michael Grant, who owned the car yard, said he found the alleged thieves on site.

“I saw this car parked in the shed. I wouldn’t let them out so they rammed me.

Alecia Rousseau/Stuff Police at the yard on Monday.

“They backed up, backed up, rammed me. I moved forward and rammed them.

“I thought they were gonna kill me. I was wondering what my next move was.”

The two men, who he believed were about 35 years old, got out of the vehicle and took off on foot wearing hi-vis vests with ‘Hyundai’ on the back.

He said the stolen cars, a white Makinen, black Evo 6 and white Evo 1 with roll bars, “were worth more than $200,000”.

One car was towed away on a white truck while two others were towed by car.

Alecia Rousseau/Stuff The stolen Nissan Pulsar, centre, used to ram Michael Grant sits abandoned in the yard.

The men had moved other vehicles to gain access to the rear shed, where the vehicles had been stored out of sight, including a Holden Commodore they dumped around the corner.

They had also allegedly told men working nearby they had the landlord’s permission to move cars, Grant said.

He had recently leased the property to a doggy daycare and there had been people “coming and going”.

The thieves had used a grinder to cut a large metal gate, and police had been called to the property for an attempted break-in the night before.

The stolen Nissan Pulsar used to ram Grant could be seen abandoned in the yard.

A police officer at the scene confirmed they had responded to a call-out at the property on Sunday night but no one was there when they arrived.

He said it appeared the thieves had previously scoped out the property and knew what they were looking for.

Anyone with information was encouraged to call 111 immediately.