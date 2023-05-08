Bus driver's second children's book to feature at festival

Christopher Candy with his latest book, Comet the Red Bus Goes to the Beach.

A bus driver’s side passion has resulted in him writing a second children’s picture book which will feature as part of this week’s Featherston Booktown Karukatea Festival and young readers programme in Wairarapa.

Tranzit Coachlines transitional manager for Manawatu and Hawke’s Bay and bus driver Christopher Candy published his first book last year aimed at two to eight-year-olds titled, “Comet the Red Bus.”

He has just published a follow-up, “Comet the Red Bus Goes to the Beach” which will be in the spotlight this week.

“Last year I was privileged to be invited to give special book readings of Comet the Red Bus at a couple of kindergartens and primary schools before taking those students for a short drive in our Tranzit coach, which was very exciting,” Candy said.

“In fact for a couple of children, it was their first time ever riding in a bus.

“Because this was such a success, I’ve been invited back this year to the young readers programme. I can’t wait to read my new book to another group of students and then take them for a short ride in my coach.”

Candy said the inspiration for the second book came when he drove a charter bus to Ocean Beach in Hawke’s Bay and observed it looking “shiny” in the car park.

“The bus had a personality of its own, and I thought it would be fun to write a story about it.

KEVIN STENT Featherstone is the country’s only official booktown.

“I wanted to create a book that would inspire children to imagine and dream big and teach them valuable life lessons.”

He hoped his books’ rhyming words and bright, colourful pictures would also delight children and portraying buses and bus drivers in a positive light was also an incentive.

“Comet the Red Bus is great to look at and carries lots of interesting characters while Billie the driver is friendly and helpful to the passengers.”

Tranzit Coachlines has arranged travel for children from isolated rural school communities in south Wairarapa to travel into Featherston next Monday, so they can spend $15 book vouchers donated to them by Friends of Featherston Booktown.

The young readers programme in schools is being held from Wednesday to Friday (May 10-12), and the Featherston Booktown Karukatea Festival from Friday to Sunday (May 12-14). Full details can be found at https://www.booktown.org.nz/festival-2023