Manawatū man denies shooting, elects trial

Wiremu Eparaima has been remanded in custody to reappear in June.

A 34-year-old man has denied shooting another in relation to an incident in Feilding that left one person with serious injuries.

Wiremu Eparaima appeared via audiovisual link in the Palmerston North District Court on Tuesday.

He pleaded not guilty to charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm after he allegedly shot a man on March 28.

Police were called to the incident on Poole St about 12.40am and one person was taken to hospital.

Eparaima also entered not guilty pleas to charges of aggravated robbery, failing to stop for police, unlawful assembly and committing a burglary with a weapon.

Fergus Steedman, who appeared as an agent on behalf of defence lawyer Paul Murray, said Eparaima denied all matters and would go to trial.

He asked for another hearing date to be set so his client could decide whether that would be a jury or judge-alone trial.

Judge Justin Marinovich remanded Eparaima in custody to reappear in June.