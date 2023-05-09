Man smashes neighbour's front door after 'inaction' from Kainga Ora and police over complaints

Complaints to Kāinga Ora and police about John Carroll’s neighbours were met with inaction, a court has heard.

A Palmerston North man was fed up with his neighbour’s children waking him up, so he took a hammer and smashed their front door, a court has heard.

John Carroll, 66, plead guilty to one charge of wilful damage in the Palmerston North District Court on Tuesday.

Judge Justin Marinovich said the incident occurred on March 21 when Carroll put a hammer in the basket of his mobility walker.

He walked to his neighbour’s and took out the hammer, smashing the centre panel of the front door.

The victim was asleep at the time but woke up and came to see what happened.

The victim saw Carroll holding the hammer in his hand, before he put it back in his basket and walked off.

Defence lawyer Mark Alderdice said his client’s actions were “born out of frustration” after two years of noise issues with his neighbours.

Carroll suffered from mobility issues and heart problems, which made it difficult to sleep, and said he had been harassed and woken up by his neighbour’s children, who knocked on his doors and windows.

Alderdice said Carroll had complained to police and Kāinga Ora but nothing had been done.

The “inaction” was frustrating for Carroll, but he accepted the victims “would have been scared”.

He was also willing to pay reparation.

Marinovich said, although he had been complaining for some time, Carroll could not take the law into his own hands.

Carroll was convicted to reappear for sentence if called upon and ordered to immediately pay reparation of $200.

Information released under the Local Government Official Information Act in 2022 showed between February 1 to April 30 that year Kainga Ora received 1858 complaints across Aotearoa.

Auckland had the most complaints in that period with 819, Christchurch second with 186 and Hamilton third with 154. Wellington had 68, Whangarei 66, Palmerston North 43 and Napier 39.