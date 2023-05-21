Will you love Bruce? The dog waiting more than 100 days for a home

Bruce is patiently waiting at the Whanganui SPCA for someone to open their heart and home to him.

As long as it takes.

That’s the philosophy of staff at Whanganui SPCA who know all too well the time it can take to find abused and neglected animals their forever home.

So, when Bruce, a 2-year-old mixed breed, came through the doors early this year covered in mange, scabs and scars they got straight to work nursing him back to health.

But, it had now been more than 100 days and although Bruce was ready for adoption some time ago, he hadn’t managed to nab himself a family.

Staff at the centre were doing all they could to find “this sexy man” his second chance, including an appeal on social media.

Senior animal attendant Catherine Wilson said Bruce was sent to the centre from Palmerston North in January and arrived in pretty bad shape.

He was itchy, sore and his entire body was infected with demodectic mange.

She said this would have resulted from an untreated allergy going “haywire”.

Despite this he was always a happy boy, she said.

Bruce had since graduated from dog training. He responded to commands such as sit and lay down, and was fast becoming a favourite of the dog walkers because of his manners on the lead.

He was able to spend most of his day outside in the yard, and was well socialised with a variety of female dogs.

“He’s out there now with one of his girlfriends hanging off him, and he doesn’t mind.”

Wilson said Bruce needed an active family and one who would provide him with consistent training.

“He sees all his girlfriends come and go, it must be hard for him.

“He’s the coolest dog. It’s just really gutting, we’ve had a few people enquire but when we ask them to send photos of their property we never hear back.”

Suitable fencing is a requirement to adopt from the SPCA.

Wilson was unsure of “Brucey’s” background prior to arriving at the centre, but he loved water and people and had been waiting patiently since March 3 for his forever home.

If you want to know more about Bruce or would like to adopt him, visit the SPCA website.