Biodynamics New Zealand conference coming to Manawatū

Kaitlyn Lamb will be a guest speaker at the Biodynamics New Zealand conference in Feilding next weekend.

An expert on regenerative agriculture will be the keynote speaker at the Biodynamics New Zealand conference in Feilding next weekend.

Charlie Arnott is coming from Australia to speak at the conference at Manfeild on May 19-21, which will include guest speakers across the weekend.

The focus of this year’s conference is working together and things such as how does biodynamics interact with permaculture, regenerative farming, organics and homeopathy.

Arnott runs a successful podcast on regenerative agriculture, called The Regenerative Journey, and is expected to be a big pull for the event as he has appeal across the mainstream, farming, gardening and climate enthusiast communities.

READ MORE:

* Farmers should act now to become market leaders in regenerative agriculture

* Concerns for domestic organic industry, as MPI accused of 'not listening'

* Regenerative agriculture helps our meat stand out from the herd



He transformed his family’s conventional, high-input farm into a biodynamically managed one.

Other speakers include Gary Williams, who looks at waterways and soil, Manawatū farmer Cathy Tait-Jamieson, who will talk about hua-parakore, a Māori way of growing food and farming, and Kaitlyn Lamb, who will focus on her new project Ikigai Urban Farm.

There is a practical compost session workshop on the first day.

It is the first time the conference has been held in person for a couple of years due to Covid-19.

People can buy tickets for the conference on the Biodynamics New Zealand website.