Another stranger approach an important safety reminder for school

A child was approached by a stranger when walking home from West End School in Palmerston North on Tuesday.

A Palmerston North principal is praising the quick thinking of one of their pupils who was approached by a stranger.

A child was walking home from West End School on Botanical Rd on Tuesday afternoon when they were approached by a person who offered the child lollies and asked them to get into their van.

But the child told the person no, ran home and raised the alarm with adults. No-one was hurt.

It is the second time in the past year this has happened to a pupil from West End School following a similar incident in August last year, where a person approached a child, but no-one was hurt.

READ MORE:

* Wairau Valley takes out Celtic Green in cricket final

* Palmerston North school fosters community with whānau day

* West End School orchard extends community connection



Principal Matt Kennedy was thankful no harm was done this time either.

“We are very proud of the way the child from our school handled the situation and followed what we teach about keeping ourselves safe when travelling to and from school.

“We have worked closely with police on the matter. This is a timely reminder for all schools, parents, caregivers and whānau to talk with children about safety when travelling to and from school each day.

“We continue to include this as an important component of hauora (health) learning at our school.”

In a letter sent home to parents, Kennedy said the school had worked closely with police and teachers had spoken to all children on Wednesday to reinforce good practices for keeping themselves safe when travelling to and from school.

He also asked parents to talk to their children about this.

The school gates are locked during the day and are only open in the morning and in the afternoon for pick up and drop off.

Kennedy said their pupil’s safety was a top priority and by working together they could ensure the children were safe, happy and able to enjoy their learning.

A police spokesperson said officers were investigating and had offered support to the child’s family and the school.