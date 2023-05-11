Woman, 18, charged with manslaughter after fatal crash

Flowers left at the scene of the fatal crash that killed Palmerston North man Thomas David Martin. (File photo)

Police have charged a woman with manslaughter in relation to the Palmerston North crash which killed Thomas David Martin.

In a statement, police said the 18-year-old woman would appear in Palmerston North District Court next week.

During the Main St crash, on October 14, 2022, a car rolled onto the footpath and killed Martin, 59, who was walking home from the pub.

Martin had been walking home from the pub around midnight when a car allegedly ran a red light, clipped another vehicle, before hitting a traffic island and rolling onto the footpath.

He had been 100 meters from the pub when he was struck.

The crash happened at the intersection of Ruahine St, near the Castle 789 bar where Martin had been having a drink.

The car stopped after striking a storage roller door on Main St.

A passenger was seriously injured and the driver and front passenger received moderate to minor injuries.