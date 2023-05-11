Manawatū karters impress in WPKA Goldstar series decider

A massive melee in Vortex Mini Rok action in the final round of the WPKA Goldstar Series in Hawke’s Bay.

The trio of Manawatu karters were in top form to cement their dominance of respective classes in the final round of theWPKA Goldstar Series in Hawke’s Bay.

Kiahn Burt (Rotax Junior), Jack Phillips (Vortex Mini Rok) and Logan Howard (Clubsport 120) all dominated racing at the Carters Tyres Raceway near Hastings at the weekend to claim provisional honours in the three-round series.

The Goldstar series was established in the 1960s as a stepping stone from club events through to national-level competition, to gain race craft and experience.

Burt, 14, enjoyed a perfect weekend, winning all five heats in the Rotax Max Junior class, and the Grand Prix to provisionally edge out talented clubmate Amelia Phillips, runner-up at the weekend, and Auckland’s Jamie Thompson.

READ MORE:

* Plenty at stake in KartSport National Championships in Manawatū

* Record numbers bode well for opening ProKart Series round this weekend

* Cranston signs off with another clean sweep at championship meeting



Howard enjoyed two heat wins and prevailed in the Grand Prix in the Clubsport 120 category, sharing the spoils with fellow Manawatū karter Scott Daley who grabbed two heat wins and two second placings to top the Hawke’s Bay round.

On provisional points, Howard maintained his overall lead ahead of Taranaki’s Seth Frost and eastern Bay of Plenty’s Steve Muggeridge.

Phillips, who came in with a seven-point advantage in Vortex Mini Rok, won the first three heats, with two thirds and runner-up in a wild Grand Prix where he came from 15th on the grid.

Based on provisional results, he would claim the overall top honours with a perfect 150 points ahead of clubmate Aryan Lala, second overall at the weekend with two heat wins, and Hamilton’s Braxton Kraayvanger.

Vortex DVS Senior points leader Jack Strand (Wellington) picked up useful points with five straight second placings behind Hawke’s Bay peddler, Jamie van der Berk, who claimed six of the best to top the weekend honours in his only start in the series.

Taranaki’s Jacob Bellamy came in leading the way in DVS Junior racing, and picked up one win and three podiums, which was sufficient on provisional points to claim the overall honours.

Meanwhile Taranaki’s Jack Amon picked up three wins to take the top points in Hawke’s Bay to provisionally edge into series runner-up spot ahead of local karter Daniel McMillan.

The Manawatū charge continued in the Cadet Rok category, where Phineas Shearman enjoyed three wins and two podiums to top the weekend honours ahead of Taranaki’s Jayden Buttimore, who nabbed two wins finish runner-up at the weekend.

With final points to be certified, Buttimore would take overall honours on provisional points just ahead of 7-year-old Benji Bellamy from Manawatū, who was tied in the series lead going into the weekend.

A charge came in Rotax Max Light with the series top three unable to make much impression in Hawke’s Bay, as hometown karter Jackson Rooney enjoyed four wins and a second to claim the round honours.

Jacob Cranston (Manawatū) picked up a win and four podiums to be runner-up at the weekend.

On provisional points, series leader George Sampson from Tokoroa club, who was sixth at the weekend, would hold his overall lead ahead of Alex Patrick from Dunedin.

Leader Sam Jones (Manawatū) bagged two wins to take the weekend honours and once finalised, the category title in Open class while local karter Tim Loughran earned two wins and three podiums in his only start in the series.

Rotax Max Heavy leader Aarron Cunningham (Auckland) impressed with four wins and two podiums to continue his domination of the series ahead of the Manawatū trio of Brendon Hart and the Higgins brothers James and Ash Higgins.

There was further Manawatū success in the Clubsport 120 category, as Scott Dalley, with two wins and two seconds, took the round honours from club-mate Logan Howard, who also enjoyed two wins and the Grand Prix, to claim the provisional series title ahead of Taranaki’s Seth Frost.

The popular Clubsport LO206 class was an excellent weekend with four wins to Wellington’s James Hadley, who is KartSport NZ’s COO when not racing karts, ahead of Ian Smith (Manawatū) and Ben Hibbs (Hawkes Bay).

The WPKA Championship is in Manawatū at King’s Birthday weekend.