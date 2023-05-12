Homicide investigation launched after man's death in Palmerston North

A man has died after an incident in Dahlia St overnight.

A homicide investigation has been launched after a man died following an incident in Palmerston North overnight.

In a statement, Detective Inspector Craig Sheridan, District Manager Criminal Investigations said police were called to a property in Dahlia St about 10.25pm after a report of a man being seriously injured.

He was transported to hospital, where he later died.

On Friday, a section of Dahlia St had been cordoned off and police officers were at the scene, where there was blood on the road and a blue police tent erected over the area.

Street resident Sophie Alexander saw emergency services at the scene on Thursday night.

“There was a lot of police cars, there was at least five police cars and definitely at least two ambulances, I think a third.

“I saw people doing CPR. It gave me such a fright because you never know who it’s going to be.

“I work at the hospital, so I’ve seen CPR but that one was life-saving.”

Another resident Kim, who did not want to give her surname, had gone out with her husband about 10pm on Thursday.

She said she saw a man sitting in the street and he was still there when she returned 20 minutes later.

“I said to my husband is that a person, should we ask if he’s OK. My husband said just leave it we don’t want to interfere.”

Kim said shortly afterwards she heard a loud vehicle noise and someone yelling or talking.

“I looked out the gate and saw the [police] lights flashing.”

Sheridan said police were now working to establish the full circumstances of what had occurred.

Early indications were the incident involved parties known to each other and, at this stage, there was not thought to be an ongoing risk to the wider public, Sheridan said.

Anyone with information about the incident or those involved is urged to call Police and share what you know.

You can do so by calling 105 and quoting event number P054611560.

Information can also be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.