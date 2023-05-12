Police working to determine circumstances of man's death after homicide investigation launched in Palmerston North

A section of Dahlia Street in Palmerston North is cordoned off where a fatally injured man was found on Thursday night.

Police have spent the day investigating at a house in Palmerston North where a man was fatally injured.

A homicide investigation was launched on Friday after an incident about 10.25pm on Thursday. Police officers were called to a house on Dahlia St in the central city, which is within view of the rear of the Palmerston North police station.

In a statement on Friday morning, Detective Inspector Craig Sheridan said police were called after a report of a man being seriously injured. The man was taken to hospital, where he later died.

A section of Dahlia St was cordoned off throughout the day and police officers were still at the scene on Friday evening, including one in a forensic boiler suit.

The street was blocked, interrupting people trying to get to work or out walking.

There was blood on the road and a blue police tent erected over an area on the side of the road.

Sheridan said officers were working to establish what happened.

He said early indications about the incident showed the people involved were known to each other and there was not thought to be a risk to the public.

Stuff asked police for an update on the situation, including whether someone had been arrested, but had received no response on Friday afternoon.

Stuff An investigation has been launched in Palmerston North after the death of a man overnight Thursday.

Street resident Sophia Alexander said she saw emergency services at the scene on Thursday night.

“There was a lot of police cars, there was at least five police cars and definitely at least two ambulances, I think a third.

“I saw people doing CPR. It gave me such a fright because you never know who it’s going to be.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Police investigating the scene on Friday morning.

“I work at the hospital, so I’ve seen CPR but that one was life-saving.”

Another resident Kim, who did not want to give her surname, had gone out with her husband about 10pm on Thursday.

She said she saw a man sitting in the street and he was still there when she returned 20 minutes later.

“I said to my husband ‘is that a person, should we ask if he’s OK?’ My husband said ‘just leave it we don’t want to interfere’.”

Warwick Smith/Stuff A man died in hospital after being found injured on Dahlia St about 10.25pm on Thursday.

Kim said shortly afterwards she heard a loud vehicle noise and someone yelling or talking.

“I looked out the gate and saw the [police] lights flashing.”

Another resident said even if there were car noises and people yelling, it was not uncommon on the street some nights.

Anyone with information about the incident or those involved was asked to call the police.

They could call calling 105 and quote event number P054611560.

Information can also be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.