Two-truck crash blocking Kimbolton Rd in Cheltenham

Emergency services responded to a two truck crash that has blocked Kimbolton Rd, Cheltenham, on Friday morning.

Police responded to the crash at 8.42am where the trucks are now blocking a part of the road.

No one has been injured.

A police spokesperson said one of the trucks was carrying stock and the other was empty.

Diversions were being put in place and police were assisting with traffic management.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) said they responded to the crash with two trucks from Feilding and were assisting police with traffic control and scene protection.

The council have been advised of the incident.