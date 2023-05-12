Children let loose on Our Lady of Lourdes School's new playground

Our Lady of Lourdes School pupils Hugo Palmer, rear, Clara Palmer, left, Harlow Wickham and Grace Long at the opening of the school's new playground

For months the children at Palmerston North’s Our Lady of Lourdes School have been patiently waiting to get on their new playground.

The school had to close the senior part of the playground because the old one was deemed unsafe and closed in term four last year.

But a new one has been built and the school held an official opening on Friday morning with a blessing and speeches, before a few children were let loose to christen the slide.

Principal Caroline Deazley-Gilligan said the old playground had been built by parents about 27 years ago, but it had done its time.

READ MORE:

* Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon is Marc Jacobs' muse in sassy new campaign

* Long-serving Our Lady of Lourdes principal says goodbye

* South Auckland parents cry out for more playgrounds for their children



They started fundraising and school board member Chris Long, who runs Long Building Solutions, built the new playground.

“We got sponsors and the community to come together and we ate lots of chocolate and lots of pies [for fundraisers] to make it possible,” Deazley-Gilligan said.

She said it was a special moment for the school and people would be able to make many happy memories on the new playground.

The school shares the same site as Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church so the playground is also used by children at weekends.

GEORGE HEAGNEY/Stuff Our Lady of Lourdes School principal Caroline Deazley-Gilligan, right, opens the school’s new playground.

Deazley-Gilligan said the children had recently been hanging around near the playground wanting to use it.

The new playground was built in about eight weeks.

“We’re pretty ferocious at school getting stuff ready. We’ve been really, really, lucky. It’s a well-used playground.”

Deazley-Gilligan said the new playground was part of a lot of improvements that had been done at the school in the past year, with six classrooms having been redone recently.