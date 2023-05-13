E-waste business keeping unwanted electronics out of the tip

We Reuse I.T staff member Alastair McDonald inspects the central processing unit of a used computer. The business, which recycles electronic waste, is celebrating its third birthday this weekend.

Tonnes of electronic waste are being stopped going into landfill every year by a Palmerston North business.

We Reuse I.T is celebrating its third birthday on Saturday and is holding an opening ceremony at is new Princess St site.

Director David Goddard said the company’s main goal was to reuse as much electronic waste as possible. They take in any electronics, including printers, speakers, tablets and laptops.

“We strip it down to a certain point,” he said. “Our big emphasis is on trying to reuse as much as we can.

“There are businesses out there that replace their computers every two years. New Zealanders are really bad at throwing things away.”

He said they tried to stop as much e-waste going to landfill as possible, as most people would throw an electronic item away if it stopped working, rather than get it repaired.

They take items from all over the country, including a lot from schools.

They strip down unwanted items, reuse what they can and sell parts. If an item such as a computer can be repaired they will.

The rest of it will be shipped to people in Wellington or Auckland so the precious metals, such as gold, can be harvested. Some of it ends up in Germany.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Recycling bins full of old computer waste at We Reuse I.T.

Other parts go to metal recovery or scrap metal instead of landfill.

Goddard said they collected about 100 tonnes of e-waste a year.

The most common items they receive are printers and screens.

They can make about $5 a kilogram out of the waste, Goddard said.

The Palmerston North City Council also takes items at its Ferguson St recycling centre, but Goddard said it was important for Manawatū to have a dedicated disposal business.

Goddard said he started the business after he was repairing computers and people were telling him it wasn’t worth the money to fix things.

He started looking into disposing of electronics and started researching.

“From there we grew and grew.”

In the front of the business are computers for sale, but in the back there are bins of e-waste – old computer motherboards, screens and stereo speakers – waiting to be stripped or moved on.