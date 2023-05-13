One seriously injured after car crashes into power pole

Emergency services responded to a single vehicle crash that has cut power to eight houses in Kelvin Rd and seriously injured one person.

One person has been injured and power to eight homes has been cut after a car crashed into a power pole in Palmerston North.

Emergency services responded to a single vehicle crash in Kelvin Grove, Palmerston North after receiving reports at 1.45pm.

A police spokesperson said while the road doesn’t look to be blocked, traffic control was called to the scene and contractors were called to assist with traffic control and to help with cleanup.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) responded to the crash at 1.46pm with two fire trucks, one from Palmerston North and one from Milson.

A FENZ shift manager said upon arrival firefighters found no one to be trapped within the vehicle.

The pole had seen some damage and crews remained at the scene until 3pm.

Hato Hone St John arrived at the scene at 1.50pm with one ambulance and one rapid response unit.

Paramedics assessed and treated one patient in a minor condition and took one patient, in a serious condition, to Palmerston North Hospital.

Powerco was alerted and it has a crew attending the scene. An estimated restoration of power to the area is 6pm Saturday.