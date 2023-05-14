Old Boys-Marist put on strong display to beat Kia Toa and win Jubilee Cup

Old Boys-Marist wing Max Harris, right, gets away from the Kia Toa defence during their game at Bill Brown Park on Saturday.

Old Boys-Marist’s Jubilee Cup drought is over.

Their 27-15 win over Kia Toa at Bill Brown Park on Saturday secured an unbeaten first round and top spot on the table at the halfway point.

OBM had never lifted the cup in their amalgamated form. High School Old Boys won it in 1989, 1984 and shared it in a tie in 1976.

Marist never lifted the cup when it was assigned to top of the first round from 1970 – they did hold it a couple of times before 1970 when it was a challenge cup-style competition.

But there was little doubt of OBM’s 2023 Jubilee Cup credentials after Saturday’s display.

Led by strong performances from Matene Ruawai, Chris Cairns, Kegan Christian-Goss and Max Harris, OBM turned on their best first half of the season.

They took control of the game with a pair of early tries, capitalising on their scoring opportunities while suffocating Kia Toa’s big ball carriers with their strong defence.

The big moment of the match came when in-form Kia Toa hooker Sase Va’a lost control of the ball as he crossed the line from a rolling maul, a mistake that was punished shortly after as OBM charged down the field and were awarded a penalty try from a scrum to give them a 19-0 lead at the break.

Kia Toa were better in the second spell with ever-present flanker DJ Taoipu and dangerous midfielder Pena Va’a standing out, and the veteran presence of substitutes Fraser Stone and Lifeimi Mafi makinga big difference.

But a try to Blair Hannam and an Aidan Champion drop goal put the game beyond doubt for OBM.

As the match opened up late, Rhys Pedersen was yellow carded for a high tackle. The game became scrappy and marred with scuffles before fulltime was called ending any chances of a Kia Toa comeback.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Kia Toa second five-eighth Trent Reti reaches out for a try in the second half against Old Boys-Marist.

College Old Boys' dominant 40-24 win over Varsity at the Arena was clouded by the worrying quadricep injury to budding New Zealand under-20s hooker Vernon Bason.

He was to go into the NZ camp next Friday, but was hoping it was heavy bruising rather than a muscle tear after being tackled and running on.

Varsity, already almost 15 men down, lost captain and Turbos prop Flyn Yates after 17 minutes with what appeared a serious calf injury.

Apparently, all rep players were on 40-minute restrictions but COB's Elyjah Crosswell and Bason played through, as did players at other clubs, and Bason's injury came in the second spell. Varsity took their restricted men off as instructed.

Varsity started with punch, hooker-prop Nick Grogan scoring from a lineout rumble and they led 10-0.

COB finally got out of their half and with Varsity's kicks not finding touch, the big COB ball runners made them pay.

A Varsity try after halftime sounded a warning, but COB attacked and defended stringently and later with Reece Brosnan in the bin, holes appeared and COB pranced through for three more tries.

At first-five for COB, Jack Eschenback, a Wairarapa lad back from Spain with exciting running fullback Jayden Keelan, kicked every goal and was sharp running the attack.

Crosswell led the way everywhere with Bason, No 8 Te Anini Pardoe and second-five James Cameron all strong.

Standouts for Varsity were Grogan, No 8 Joe Tako, Bryn Wilson and Scott Davidson.

Te Kawau's Real Blokes lived up to their name on their heavy pasture at Rongotea, after about 80mm of rain during the week, by dousing Feilding Yellows 45-15.

With that, Te Kawau claimed only their second win to be tied for fourth with Varsity with the first round completed.

Te Kawau, well led by No 8 Te Atuarere Albert, scored seven tries to three and did most of the damage in the first half with their forwards powering over Feilding's youngsters.

The home team had a steamroller of a scrum, notably the frontrow of James and Richard Tennant and prop Harry Black, and no surprise they led 31-5 at halftime. Feilding scored a mighty try through evergreen Brad Carr 10 minutes before the break.

With Kody Edwards injured, Adam Boult adapted expertly to first five-eighth and was always a running threat, as was wing Tadhg O'Connor, who bagged two tries.

Lock Taylor Lowe and flanker Tom Hansen were also into everything while fullback Kahn Fotuali'i was outstanding.

Feilding were glad to see halftime come up. The second half got typically loose when the subs rumbled on and attacks broke down. Feilding though stayed keen and battled back bravely to add two tries.

Their standouts were Turbos midfielder Kyle Brown who played 80, flanker Matt Anstis and prop Ricky Cribb, but they were without first-five Andre Hoggard after his head clash in the previous game.

Freyberg had the bye.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Freyberg No 8 Kaipo Olsen-Baker gets a ball away while being tackled during their game against Old Boys-Marist at the Arena on Saturday.

In the women's competition, Feilding Old Boys-Ōroua, who defaulted the previous two games, beat Bush 27-22 at Kimbolton.

Old Boys-Marist were too strong for Freyberg, winning 29-0 at the Arena.

Kia Toa thrashed College Old Boys 86-10 at Bill Brown Park.

Wairarapa Wahine Toa had the bye.

Scorers:

OB-Marist 27 (Chris Cairns, Matene Ruawai, Blair Hannam tries; penalty try; Aidan Champion con, dropped goal) Kia Toa 15 (Trent Reti, DJ Taoipu, Malua Mauloa tries) HT 19-0.

College OB 40 (Ben Minhinnick 2, Timoci Seruwalu, Jayden Keelan, tries; Jack Eisenbach 4 con, 4 pen) Varsity 24 (Nick Grogan, Cody Borlase, Takumi Takada, tries; Logan Henry con, pen; Bryn Wilson 2 con) HT: 20-10.

Te Kawau 45 (Scorers not provided) Feilding 15 (Brad Carr, Carlos Ropoama-Third, Sam Hunter, tries) HT 31-5.