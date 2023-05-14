No arrests over Palmerston North homicide

A group of people, including some wearing Mongrel Mob regalia, on Dahlia St in central Palmerston North on Saturday, where a man was fatally injured on Thursday night.

Police are still working to determine the details around the death of Raniel Kiu, who was fatally injured in Palmerston North, but no arrests have been made.

A homicide inquiry was launched after Kiu, 35, suffered serious injuries at a house on Dahlia St in the central city about 10.25pm on Thursday. He was taken to hospital and died.

Police released his name on Sunday and Detective Inspector Craig Sheridan said the examination at the scene continued.

“[Environmental Science and Research] is assisting police with the scene examination, which is expected to continue until at least [Monday].

“A post-mortem has been completed and Mr Kiu's body has been returned to his whānau.”

A police spokesperson said no-one had been arrested in relation to the incident.

Police have been at the scene throughout the weekend, with a section of the road still cordoned off and officers wearing forensic boiler suits on site.

Blood was on the road on Friday and a blue tent had been erected over the side of the road where the blood was. A second tent was later set up on the other side of the road.

Sheridan said the incident was confined to a group of people and he was confident there was no risk to the public.

Stuff Police staff unpack one of the tents that was erected at the scene where a man was fatally injured on Thursday night.

“Inquiries into Mr Kiu's death are continuing and police are working to speak with a number of people.

“This is likely to take some time, however, we are committed to getting answers for his family.”

A group of gang members were at the scene on Friday morning and a larger group of people were at the scene on Saturday afternoon, with some wearing Mongrel Mob regalia.

Sheridan said there had been an increase in Mongrel Mob members in the city since Kiu's death “and while there have been no significant issues, police will respond to any if they arise”.

The police did not provide details about how the man came to be injured.

On Friday, police had been interviewing people who were at the house on Thursday night and were working to identify other people who were there.

They were also interested in hearing from anyone who saw a vehicle leaving Dahlia St at speed about 10.15pm on Thursday.

Sheridan asked for anyone with information about the incident or the people involved to contact police by calling 105 and referencing the file number 230512/9437, online at police.govt.nz/use-105 by using “update report”, or information can be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.