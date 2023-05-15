Young cyclist Georgia Simpson off on European expedition

Manawatū cyclist Georgia Simpson is off to Europe to ride for a road team in Italy.

Young Manawatū cyclist Georgia Simpson is proud to be representing New Zealand as she embarks on a tour of Europe riding on the road.

The Feilding woman left last week for Italy where she will be based for the next couple of months with the Down Under Cycling Academy, which was created by Italian pro Valentina Scandolara.

“She set it up for Kiwi and Australian riders to be able to take that next step into European racing and get into pro teams,” Simpson said.

Simpson’s strength is as a track rider, but Down Under Cycling is a road team, so she was looking forward to getting some miles in her legs.

There is a possibility she could be selected for the world road championships in Scotland in August, but her main goal for the year is the world track championships in Cali, Colombia the same month.

The big thing for Simpson will be she gets to represent New Zealand as the national champion while she is in Europe, because she won the under-19 women’s road race at the New Zealand championships in Waikato in February.

“I’m quite excited I get to wear the silver fern over in Europe. As an under-19 rider, not a lot of people get to take the fern to Europe.

“That’s going to be very exciting, but I’ve had a few pretty big weeks on my bike, doing 400km a week.”

She said she was feeling good heading over and her big block of training would put her in good stead for riding with Down Under Cycling.

She said riding in Europe before the track world championships would benefit her because of the fast and aggressive bunch racing.

They will race every week and she was likely to start the trip with some racing in Belgium.

“Being part of a team is a lot easier and good experience for an 18-year-old girl going over to Europe.”

There are four other New Zealanders on the Down Under team and they will all live together.

She will balance her track training and road riding while she is in Europe. If she isn’t selected for the road worlds she will come home to New Zealand before heading to Colombia.

She intended to watch some of the famous Italian tour, the Giro d'Italia, where Manawatū’s Campbell Stewart is riding.

After the world track championships, Simpson is heading to Australia to ride in the National Road Series.