Valkyrie Rising: Close-combat exercise for army 'chance to demonstrate skills'

More than 200 soldiers took part in Exercise Valkyrie Rising – a two-week training scenario for conflict breaking out in islands in the southwest Pacific.

New Zealand’s soldiers have shown they can respond to overseas combat at a moments’ notice in one of the largest exercises 1st Battalion has seen since Op Protect.

More than 200 army personnel finished Exercise Valkyrie Rising on Saturday – a two-week training exercise that included nine days in Waiouru’s tussock and ice-covered terrain.

Stuff visited on Friday and got an exclusive look behind “enemy” lines to watch as soldiers engaged in live firing and close-country combat.

The exercise was based on a scenario that conflict had broken out in islands in the southwest Pacific. The soldiers had deployed with Australia to “stabilise” the area.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Medics assess a “civilian casualty” after an assault in the bush.

The exercise took six months of planning, but soldiers on the ground were given just a few days’ notice before deploying from Linton.

Major Haedyn Jenkinson, 30, who is the commanding officer for the Royal New Zealand Infantry Regiments' (RNZIR) Victor company, said they had spent seven days preparing and nine days in the field.

The snow and wet weather had made it all the more challenging, and they had slept in tents, holes and hoochies.

The soldiers were up before sunlight and patrolled three mock villages, speaking to “locals” and gathering information on the enemy’s training camps before engaging in an assault.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Soldiers at the “enemy campsite” gather intelligence and write it down to help determine their next move.

“It’s very mentally taxing ... it’s been very cold,” Jenkinson said.

Reconnaissance platoon commander Lieutenant David Hames, 23, said his unit was in charge of gathering vital information under the cover of darkness, which allowed the platoon’s plans to change accordingly.

One assault included snipers, laying across the grass, hidden by their camouflaged helmets and body paint, shooting an automated target 1200m away.

The bullets seared through the air as the team of four, usually six, “subdued the target” and allowed soldiers in the bush to push through.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Snipers go in first to subdue the target, so soldiers can push through the bush line.

The assault inside the bush was intensely loud and chaotic – different types of weapons were fired and soldiers were constantly relaying information back to their headquarters.

Once they had secured a makeshift campsite, they attended to a “civilian casualty” and gathered as much information on their enemy as they could.

Lieutenant Colonel Ed Craw said planning for the exercise began in January but soldiers were told only days before so they could be ready to deploy at short notice.

He said the weather was an additional challenge, but the exercise had been designed to give infantry soldiers an opportunity to experience living firing at a higher level than they usually would.

Warwick Smith/Stuff A soldier peeks out from his camouflaged helmet before firing an MRAD sniper rifle at an automated target 1200m away.

It was also part of the army’s regeneration programme and gave Victor company, 1RNZIR’s high-readiness platoon, a chance to demonstrate its capabilities in live firing and close-country combat.

He said Waiouru was the perfect training ground for this because it gave them “four seasons in one day” and the opportunity to train for any scenario.

Craw said it was the first time since Op Protect, the NZDF’s Covid-19 response, they had been able to do an exercise of this scale and he was “really happy” with how it went.

The exercise was rolled out in phases: the first was the mobilisation of troops in Linton; the next was theatre induction (making sure the soldiers were ready to deploy); then live firing at a lower level.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Major Haedyn Jenkinson, 30, says the snow and wet weather is rough but brews are one thing that can boost morale.

The soldiers then entered the tactical phase, which involved shooting blanks and role playing, before moving onto the higher level live firing.

And, although the troops were headed home on Saturday, they still had at least a week of cleaning and reorganising before they got any time to rest.