Father admits causing fatal crash that killed 4-year-old son

Four-year-old Dylan Foster died following a crash in which his father was driving under the influence.

A Manawatū father has admitted drink-driving and causing a fatal crash that killed his 4-year-old son.

Daniel Steven Mehlhopt, 40, pleaded guilty to a single charge of driving with excess blood alcohol causing death in the Palmerston North District Court on Tuesday.

Dylan Foster died after the single-vehicle crash on State Highway 2, near Dannevirke, on February 3.

His mum Chloe Foster and several other family members were in the public gallery for Tuesday’s appearance.

Defence lawyer Peter Foster said Mehlhopt entered a plea of guilty and accepted the summary of facts. This was not read out in court.

He was also seeking a referral to restorative justice.

After the crash, Dylan was remembered as a “vivacious, courageous little boy” whose “big dreams of doing everything and going everywhere were cut short far, far too soon”.

A Givealittle page set up by family friends said Dylan, who lived with his mum in Napier, dreamed of “becoming a bmxing, dirtbiking, green-fingered engineer and more were in his future – travelling the world, making the world smile”.

“His mum, Chloe, and whānau are devastated by his death, and immensely grateful for the outpouring of kindness and support,” the page said.

Judge Bruce Northwood remanded Mehlhopt on bail to reappear for sentencing in July.