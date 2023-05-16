Man turns up to Palmerston North Hospital with gunshot wound
Police are investigating after a person arrived at Palmerston North Hospital’s emergency department after allegedly being shot in the leg.
A police media spokesperson said they were made aware of the incident about 3.30am on Tuesday.
“Police are making inquiries after a person sought treatment at the emergency department for a gunshot wound to their leg early today.”
They said it was not clear how the injury occurred and police were “working to establish the circumstances”.
A Te Whatu Ora MidCentral spokesperson said the man was in a stable condition.