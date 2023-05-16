Man turns up to Palmerston North Hospital with gunshot wound

A male arrived at ED with a gunshot wound on their leg (file photo).

Police are investigating after a person arrived at Palmerston North Hospital’s emergency department after allegedly being shot in the leg.

A police media spokesperson said they were made aware of the incident about 3.30am on Tuesday.

“Police are making inquiries after a person sought treatment at the emergency department for a gunshot wound to their leg early today.”

They said it was not clear how the injury occurred and police were “working to establish the circumstances”.

A Te Whatu Ora MidCentral spokesperson said the man was in a stable condition.