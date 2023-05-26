Fresh take on a fish'n'chip tradition: 'Every day for us is a Friday night'

Siblings Quinn and Molly Lethaby tuck into a feed from the Foxton Fish & Chippie food truck at Memorial Park in Palmerston North, which has taken its business from a struggling shop into a successful food truck enterprise.

If you can make a Tuesday night feel like Friday, you’re onto a good thing.

And when it comes by the scoop, it’s the best.

A fish’n’chip seller has found “every day for us is a Friday night” after leaving his struggling shop to fry up from a food truck that pulls into a different town each weeknight.

Foxton Fish & Chippery owner Paul Freeman said he got frustrated when customers would come into his State Highway 1 store and suggest he open a shop in Palmerston North or Feilding, particularly as the business he had wasn’t exactly booming.

“And it just got the better of me. Hence why, if we were busy in Foxton, I wouldn’t be standing here now,” he said as he prepped for a busy Friday evening in an Aorangi St parking lot in Feilding.

It was only mid-afternoon but alerts were already coming through his phone for preorders.

Customers have been catching on to what Freeman calls “old school fish’n’chips”; handcut fries from potatoes grown in Horowhenua, and fresh fish sourced same day from the ocean, cooked fast in beef fat.

Stuff Paul Freeman manning the fryers of the food truck. “To get people on what you’d call an anti-social day [Tuesday], you know they must appreciate what you’re doing,” he says.

It’s a nostalgic experience for those old enough to recall what most takeaway shops cooked up 30 to 40 years ago. All that’s missing is the newspaper wrapping.

“I think we were fairly passionate about what we had. We’ve put a lot of time and effort into what we’ve got, and obviously do our best.”

It’s nine months since Freeman started the Friday experiment in Feilding, and it’s proven a winner.

Memorial Park in Palmerston North was soon added on Tuesday, Whanganui on Wednesday, and Levin on Thursday.

The Foxton shop closed in April due to the skyrocketing price of fresh fish, Freeman opting to instead operate solely from the food truck.

“What we’ve created now is four Friday nights.

”Like what we’ll do here in a day, the shop would do in a week. There isn’t a quiet day, because we’re in a different place every day.”

Stuff Because the fish and chips are fresh, they cook fast, Freeman says, which has required some retraining of customers to not expect a long wait. “You tell someone five minutes, and they’ll turn up in 15.”

Shannon has now been added to the schedule on Monday, and a purpose-built caravan is being added to the venture.

Encouraging families to change their night for takeaways is no mean feat, particularly a Kiwi tradition as indelible as Friday night fish’n’chips.

“We’ve sort of been lucky in that we’ve moulded people. I’m not going to say we’ve controlled them, but it’s like, this is the only night we’re coming – if you want fish’n’chips, this is the day and these are the times.”

Stuff Shaeane Sutherland preparing an order. Distinct from most contemporary fish’n’chip operators, the chips are hand-cut from fresh potatoes, and the fish is fresh too.

Establishing a reliable schedule of times and locations has been key, as has confidence in a concept that, while more labour-intensive and expensive, produced a tastier meal and more rewarding experience for customers.

“The whole thing about the shop is that it’s old school, the way fish’n’chips used to be like, with a few changes.”

One of those tweaks is the use of gluten-free flour.

“We’ve taken as much of the gluten out of the food as we can. Some people have fish’n’chips and they feel crook, and it’s to do with the gluten in the flour. We’ve taken over 50 per cent of the gluten out.”

Stuff Riki Dalzell and his daughter Alyssa, 3, picking up a warm remedy for a wet Friday evening in Feilding.

Freeman said the public likely didn’t realise how thin the margins were for takeaway shops.

“All the places have gone to frozen because the fresh chips were too expensive. The price of fresh potatoes has probably gone up over 100% since we started two years ago.”

Freeman accepted Foxton Fish & Chippie was a little dearer than the average takeaway shop, but he also couldn’t see how most other operators were surviving or being able to build any reserve funds for improvements or maintenance.

“If you’re telling me you can feed your family for $20-$30 [from a fish’n’chip shop], they’ll be making nothing.”

Stuff Foxton Fish & Chippie regular in Feilding, Dave Grantham, picking up his order. The food truck is particularly popular with adults with a penchant for “old school” fish’n’chips.

The former president of Palmerston North Greyhound Racing said after he stopped training dogs he wanted a business where he could work where he wanted, and when he wanted.

The food truck gave him that, but it was also hard work. It took 90 minutes to clean out the fryers each night, and another hour for the dishes, none of which could be started until orders had closed.

It was a tight fit for three people, and there was a limit to how much fresh product could be refrigerated on site.

The new caravan would make life easier, as it gave them an extra metre of space to work with.

Research had taught him to “keep it easy, keep it small”, but coming into winter he was keen to experiment with the menu boards, and had started introducing burgers.

Weekends were kept free for special events, and they had recently catered a casual wedding function at $16 a head for about 200 people.