Fleeing driver ditches stolen Mazda Demio outside Palmerston North high school

Police on Edgeware Rd at the rear entrance to Palmerston North Boys’ High School after three occupants abandon the stolen Mazda Demio and flee on foot.

Three people have been taken into custody after a fleeing driver incident in Palmerston North.

A member of the public spotted a stolen Mazda Demio driving along Rangitīkei Street about 4.20pm on Tuesday, a police media spokesperson said.

The gold car had been reported stolen earlier in the day.

The vehicle was abandoned on Edgeware Rd, at the gate of Palmerston North Boys’ High School, and the three occupants fled on foot.

Three people were taken into custody “not far from the scene”.

The spokesperson said inquiries were continuing.