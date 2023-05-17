Further leaks found in Dannevirke's dam, divers needed for repairs

Dannevirke's water supply dam is in need of a permanent fix. (File photo)

A Tararua dam is continuing to leak despite almost two years of intervention and investigations.

Dannevirke’s water supply dam and reservoir has been plagued by leaks since 2021 and recent examinations have found another two tears.

Efforts are under way by the Tararua District Council to temporarily repair the leaks, discovered by contractors New Plymouth Underwater, in June.

Divers would need to fix them inside the reservoir, which held 120 million litres of water and was pitch black inside.

Supplied Staff operate an underwater drone to look for the leak at the Dannevirke water supply dam in 2021.

A council spokesperson said the leaks were near the base of the western side of the dam and plans to repair them began immediately after they were discovered.

Once plans were finalised New Plymouth Underwater would develop a specialised strategy for the divers, they said.

The work was expected to reduce the amount of water leaking from the dam, but it would not plug it entirely.

“These temporary repairs are to reduce the risk of further damage, and of disruption to Dannevirke’s supply of water.

“Permanent repairs to the liner and other aspects of the impounded supply are still required.”

A workshop would be held to discuss a permanent fix, which would then be presented in a report to council in June.

unknown/Stuff The dam has been plagued with issues since 2021.

“Once council have identified the best approach on how to proceed with full repairs, council will engage further with the Dannevirke community.”

Water would be drawn from the Tamaki River until the leaks were fixed, but would undergo the same treatment process as water from the dam making it safe to drink.

Issues first came to light in July 2021 when the council found the dam was losing water at a rate of 15 and 30 litres per second through an unidentified leak.

It took more than a month of searching to find the holes, which were eventually repaired, but a year later the council was again looking into further leaks and degradation.

Various contractors and engineering consulting firms had been involved in investigating the leaks, including Tonkin + Taylor who completed a full report.

Council stated a permanent solution would be to replace the lining altogether, as opposed to patching up the old one.

The chronic issues led to ongoing water restrictions and shortages for Dannevirke’s residents, but the spokesperson said they did not anticipate this happening during the latest repairs.

The council would be providing updates on social media and its website.