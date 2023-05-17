Teen karter from Manawatū gunning for North Island title

Kiahn Burt in action at the KartSport New Zealand national sprint championships.

It was a case of love at the first bend for karter Kiahn Burt.

The 14-year-old from Palmerston North had barely started school when he had his first taste of karting, after watching family friend Ryan Wood in action.

That’s the same Ryan Wood who would go on to become a champion in karting before finding further success in Toyota 86s, and with Porsche New Zealand and Earl Bamber Motorsport in Australia.

After that first experience, Kiahn’s mother Rachel organised a have-a-go day at the local kart club, and from that experience, the young racer was hooked.

“I loved watching Ryan race, but the excitement of racing when I hopped in was 10 times more fun,” Kiahn said.

“I love driving fast. The faster I go, the happier I am.

“From that point, I just wanted to go karting and never really ventured into other sport. It is all I have done and all I want to do.”

Success has come with the North Island title in cadet class in 2016 and last year the New Zealand Championship in Rotax Max junior class, and he recently secured the Goldstar series honours in the same category.

There are sporting links in his family who are all devout motorsport fans. And there’s the family friendship with the Wood family, with Ryan his role model and Ryan’s father Shane his mechanic.

Kiahn has key financial support from “the bank of mum”, along with Tasman Karts with his Arrow kart, Supreme Kart Supplies with his engine and recently, the addition of Performance Industry Ltd, who cover his tyre costs.

Kiahn said Manawatū Kart Club was the best karting club in the country.

“There are a lot of young ones coming through cadet and mini rok classes who have a good chance of making it.”

Things would not be complete without the generous support from his grandparents, who have often driven him to events.

His ambition is to finish his 2023 season strongly, to claim the Kartstars title in Rotorua this weekend, win the national schools honours and the North Island title.

Later in the year he hopes to venture across the Tasman and compete in the City of Melbourne meet.

His dream post-karting is to move into Toyota 86s, and on to Porsche or into the V8 supercars scene.

“Ultimately, I want to get into the big game if I am good enough and if we have enough money.

“The dream is to be driving race cars for a profession for the rest of my life.”