Several arrests after alleged shooting at Palmerston North shopping centre

Armed police outside the shopping centre in March.

Several people have been arrested after an altercation involving a firearm at a Palmerston North shopping centre.

Police were called to the Highbury Shopping Centre about 10.25am on March 15 after a gun was discharged. Those responsible fled before police arrived.

Detective Sergeant Dave Wilson said following an “extensive investigation”, dubbed Operation Goanna, seven people had been arrested.

“This was an incredibly reckless act in a public area and it is important that those responsible for it are held to account,” he said.

Footage shows a Ford Courier losing control on Highbury Ave as shots can be heard in the background.

Footage of the incident, which circulated social media in the weeks following, showed the driver of a vehicle losing control on Highbury Ave before speeding off.

Shots could be heard in the video before someone says “they’re coming back”.

A group of people could be seen in the shopping centre car park.

At the time, Wilson said whenever someone misused a firearm there was tremendous risk to the public, and “equally by a driver using a motor vehicle to drive through a busy shopping centre”.

He said police were continuing to investigate the incident and further arrests were likely.

Information could be reported to police on 105, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.