Budget 2023 must target rising cost of 'basics' to provide relief

Rebecca Culver, the managing director at food recovery store Just Zilch, fills a tray with free food. Though the shop doesn’t open until 1pm, the line of customers starts about 10am.

As she sorts grocery items onto trays, and a line starts to form outside her food recovery store, Rebecca Culver musters a notion of hope but little confidence that today’s Budget reveal will provide meaningful relief for people crunched by the cost of living.

“I’d like to see everyday people get something,“ she says, while picking up punnets of eggs that have been cut into thirds to ensure more customers get a chance to enjoy what was once a shopping list staple.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson is poised to announce a “no frills” belt-tightening Budget, framed by Cyclone Gabrielle recovery and the cost of living crisis.

Households were likely spending an extra $150 a week in 2023 to keep up with rising costs, driven by inflation and soaring interest rates, ASB economists have calculated.

That financial stress was routinely being felt at the supermarket checkout. Grocery food prices were 12% higher in February than they were a year earlier, according to Stats NZ – the biggest annual increase since 1989.

On average 324 people pick up free food from Just Zilch in Palmerston North each day, sometimes up to 390.

The service was intended to supplement the weekly grocery shop, and find plates for food that otherwise would go to waste.

But as the cost of living for the average household increased by 7.7% in the 12 months to March, so too had the temptation for some customers to treat Just Zilch like it was a supermarket.

Culver had to put in some controls. Customers, who used to take what they needed from shelves, were now provided with a tray of food and cleaning products that they could select from.

It was a way to ensure everybody got something.

Warwick Smith/Stuff In addition to providing relief for people struggling with the cost of living, Culver hopes the Budget will acknowledge the benefit of food rescue, which keeps food out of landfills and helps feed the community. “Some money for that would be great.”

She said the Budget needed to address the drivers of people’s daily financial stresses to make a difference in their lives; which was rent, and the price of petrol and groceries.

“Like the fact we’re still charged GST on the price of fruit and vegetables.”

It’s been more than a decade since advocacy for such a policy has come from the Labour Party. Presently, Te Pāti Māori presently wants to remove GST from all food.

Culver thought the $350 cost of living payment provided last year, to households earning less than $70,000, probably helped some people, but for most it just “went into a pot and got swallowed”.

Ann Williamson, the executive manager of social services agency Manchester House in Feilding, was also doubtful of the benefit of such payments.

“One-off payments have no impact, it’s like a Lotto win, it’s of no use.”

She said it was difficult to determine what lever the finance minister could pull that would provide meaningful relief.

ELLA BATES-HERMANS/STUFF How does the government Budget work and what does that mean for you?

From a budgeting perspective, she said the problem was that when the Consumers Price Index was stable, inflation increased, but for a lot of people their income hasn’t risen.

“How do we increase people’s income?”

Manchester House had noticed the difference of the Working For Families and Jobseeker benefits increasing on April 1. People who had been barely coping, were now “just coping” – but some had incurred debt.

Many superannuitants had been struggling or stressed about buying food before April 1, she said, but fewer had been seeking help since the winter energy payment – $20 a week, or $31 for a couple – kicked in. But that would end in October.

Williamson said the issues clients were facing had become far more intense. They were financially and emotionally stressed, which was absorbing more staff time and assistance from other agencies.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Jacqui Emery preparing a food box at the Manchester House food bank. (File image)

Catherine Rikihana, a financial mentor at Financial Freedom Trust in Palmerston North, said their clients ranged from single-parent beneficiaries to professional couples on two incomes – they were all struggling.

Many struggled to buy the basics due to the rise of costs for food, rent and utilities, and that’s where the focus needed to be to achieve change.

“If the government has the opportunity and power to put policy in place to reduce these essential living costs for families they should do that. A responsive budget would address how the government are going to ensure families get access to basic needs.”

Rikihana said last year’s cost of living payments had a huge impact for clients.

”Sadly for many, it was the first time they could buy a full trolley of food, others used it to pay utility arrears.”