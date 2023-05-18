In pictures: First Voice gives children a chance to share their native language
An annual event celebrating diversity has connected students from all across the globe with their culture.
First Voice, in its 24th year, was held at Palmerston North Intermediate Normal School on Tuesday.
Sixty students, speaking 26 different languages, worked alongside a mentor to write a story in their native language.
The diverse work, written in an array of languages such as Chinese, Samoan and Hindi, will be compiled for a book.
This year’s theme was Unique Nations, which was chosen by the students.
Stuff Visual journalist Warwick Smith spent time with the year 7 and 8 students as they wrote their essays.