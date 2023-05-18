In pictures: First Voice gives children a chance to share their native language

A celebration of writing by students from non-English speaking backgrounds at Palmerston North Intermediate Normal School.

An annual event celebrating diversity has connected students from all across the globe with their culture.

First Voice, in its 24th year, was held at Palmerston North Intermediate Normal School on Tuesday.

Sixty students, speaking 26 different languages, worked alongside a mentor to write a story in their native language.

The diverse work, written in an array of languages such as Chinese, Samoan and Hindi, will be compiled for a book.

This year’s theme was Unique Nations, which was chosen by the students.

Stuff Visual journalist Warwick Smith spent time with the year 7 and 8 students as they wrote their essays.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Writing in Arabic, from left, Mohammad Abbas (Palestine), Bachire Belkhira (Algeria), Nanar Kalbon (Syria)(mentor), Yara Ramadan (Syria/Eygpt) and Bilqees Elarbi (Libya).

Warwick Smith/Stuff Bryan MacMillan receives assistance from his mentor to write his story in Portugese, the first language of his mother.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Azaria Vaipulu contemplates the essay he is writing in Tongan.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Senudi Dewagamage from Sri Lanka writing her story in Sinhalese.