What's on in Manawatū this weekend and beyond

Manawatū acts will perform in a mega show at The Stomach on Friday night.

There’s a myriad of ways to dance, laugh and play your way through the weekend.

Friday

Friends From Around: Mega show featuring a number of Manawatū acts at The Stomach, celebrating New Zealand Music Month. From 7.30pm. Tickets $15.

Saturday

Go Jets: Watch the Manawatū Jets take on the Sharks at CET Arena in NBL action from 4pm.

Mega Used Book Sale: Thousands of books - all $2. Cash and Eftpos available (no credit cards). Aokautere Community Hall, 9am to 4pm.

Manawatū Concert Band: Live at The Speirs centre, 7.30pm-9.30pm, Palmerston North Boy’s High School.

Sunday

Woodwork expo: Manawatū Woodworking Guild Expo at Barber Hall, Palmerston North.

Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride: A vintage motorbike ride, with vintage attire, supporting men’s health. From 9.30am at Manchester Square, Feilding. Register at gentlemansride.com

Palmerston North Holistic and Wellbeing Fair: Stallholders and mediums, Palmerston North Cosmopolitan Centre. 10am to 4pm. Free entry.

Know of a great upcoming public event or performance? Email editor@msl.co.nz

Upcoming

Jackie Goes Prima Donna: Jackie Clarke brings her vocals, humour and entertainment style to interpret the songs of the 20th and 21st centuries most legendary divas, from 7.30pm at Pohangina Hall, on June 3. Tickets $35 from pohanginavalley.nz

Romeo and Juliet: The Royal New Zealand Ballet performs Romeo & Juliet at the Regent on Broadway. June 3, 7pm. Tickets 0800 842 538.

Ongoing

Feilding Farmers’ Market: From 8.30am at Manchester Square each Friday to 1pm.

Jazz Cafe: Every Thursday from 6pm-8pm, Viva Cafe and Bar, 21 Rangitīkei St.

Manawatū Dancing Club: Social dance on the fourth Saturday of each month. From 7.30pm to 11pm, Senior Citizens’ Hall, 309 Main St, Palmerston North. $10 entry.

Armed combat training: 7pm Friday nights at Hokowhitu Scout Hall, Palmerston North. Manawatū Iron Hides is a full-contact medieval armoured combat sports team whose fighters take part in national and international battles.

Herstory of Women’s Rugby: Exhibition from the New Zealand Rugby Museum charts women's rugby in New Zealand from 1888 to the World Cup victories of the Black Ferns.

St Brigid's Indoor Bowling Club: Every Tuesday night, 7.15pm at St John's Hall, Camden St, Feilding. Contact Doreen 021 158 1609.