Show wipes away people's perceptions through refection of shiny floor

Caution Wet Floor, a show by Brick Haus at Centrepoint Theatre, follows the loveable but lonely Francis.

What happens when the person behind the wet floor sign is suddenly swept into the spotlight? Will the extra finally get his chance to star in the show?

A story of global relevance with a Kiwi twist, Caution Wet Floor, a show by Brick Haus at the Dark Room in Palmerston North next month, invites the audience to follow the loveable but lonely Francis, while he does the job we could never see for ourselves.

But as Francis’ journey unfolds, youmight find youhave more in common with this airport cleaner than youthought.

So, come meet the man and his mop while he makes magic out of the little he has on him, and sees the opportunity in what's been left behind.

READ MORE:

* Theatres wrestle with legality of mandatory vaccinations for staff

* Palmy Fringe Festival to return in 2020

* A blaze of business-as-usual hanky spanky sends full house home abuzz



The newest work from emerging writer and performer, Jackson Burling, Caution Wet Floor combines physical comedy, clever craftsmanship and the simplicity of laughter to prove sometimes the grimiest of surfaces can clean up the best.

Burling is an emerging practitioner Aotearoa needs to be made aware of.

The 2022 season of Burling’s first script Boys, Wake Up!, also produced by Brick Haus, had an almost sellout season at BATS Theatre after moving audiences across Wellington with its humanity and deep insight into the country’s young men.

Caution Wet Floor has already had several successful showings, including two development seasons as a part of both Te Auaha’s Emerge Festival and TAHI Festival’s HATCH programme.

In March 2023 Burling was nominated for the Fringe most-promising emerging artist award after crafting Caution Wet Floor into a full-length piece for the NZ Fringe Festival.

For Caution Wet Floor’s Fringe season, Burling knew he wanted to bring Genoveva Reverte in to direct him through his expansion of the piece.

The brains behind Brick Haus’ I Know You, Fish (BATS, 2022), Reverte bringsher experience and passion for solo theatre to the continued development of Caution Wet Floor, while also publicising and producing the work alongside Brick Haus co-owner, Bella Petrie.

Petrie and Reverte created the company with the mission to produce work which provoked audiences to think about their relationships with themselves, others, and their communities.

The show is on June 16 and 17. Tickets are available at nz.patronbase.com/_CentrePoint/Productions/CWF/Performances.