Police presence as gang members flock to Palmerston North for tangi of Raniel Kiu

The funeral procession on James Line turns into Kelvin Grove Cemetery for the cremation of Mongrel Mob member Raniel ‘Qdogg’ Kiu.

A brutal fight between gang members has erupted outside a Palmerston North coffee shop during a funeral procession.

Dozens of Mongrel Mob members in the procession for Raniel Kiu, 35, passed through Main St, near The Square, just before 2pm.

As it neared The Coffee Club, members wearing gang insignia jumped from one of the vehicles and allegedly attacked two men with facial tattoos on the footpath.

As police were called to the scene, those responsible left and rejoined the procession.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Police say they are monitoring the gang activity.

A Stuff reporter at the scene said the victims were left bleeding with visible facial injuries, and smashed glass, tables and chairs lay on the concrete.

While officers spoke with witnesses at the scene, several police cars, with lights and sirens, took off after the large procession.

Kiu was fatally injured on Dahlia St last Thursday but no arrests had yet been made.

His private service was held on Moheke Ave. A police spokesperson said they had responded to a number of complaints regarding vehicles blocking the street.

There was a large Mongrel Mob presence in the city on Thursday for the funeral of Raniel Kiu who was fatally wounded in central Palmerston North last week.

Many of the cars left the area before 2pm to travel to the Kelvin Grove crematorium.

Area commander Inspector Ross Grantham said they had a number of extra patrols in place.

“We will have an out-of-town team helping us out ... during the day, and then we have two additional teams working [in the] evening to keep an eye on things, and hopefully reassure the public we're going to patrol.”

Earlier in the day police told Stuff they would be monitoring gang activity, but there had been no significant issues.

They said any unlawful behaviour would be followed up with enforcement action.

unknown/Stuff Police speak to witnesses after a fight broke out between Mongrel Mob members and two other men near The Coffee Club.

A homicide investigation was launched last Friday after police were called to Dahlia St about 10.25pm the night before.

Kiu was found on the central city street, within view of the rear of the Palmerston North police station.

He was taken to hospital but later died.

Dahlia St was cordoned off for several days while police conducted a scene examination.

At the time, Detective Inspector Craig Sheridan said early indications showed the people involved were known to each other.

Police were yet to respond to questions about how Kiu died and what progress had been made on finding those responsible.