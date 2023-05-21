Australian move drives young football referee to perform

O-Zaing Ye Nat moved to Australia last year and has been progressing up the referee ranks.

A shift to Australia has sped up the career progression of a young Manawatū football referee.

O-Zaing Ye Nat, who has been refereeing for about seven years, moved to Melbourne seven months ago to study to become a flight attendant.

Even though the move was for study he believed it was furthering his football career. He aimed to become an assistant referee, a linesman, at the professional level.

In Australia, Ye Nat, 21, was selected to officiate in the NPL​ Victoria, the level below the professional A-League competition.

READ MORE:

* Young referee finds success on the football pitch

* Heartbreak for Marist after narrow loss to Wellington United

* Massey's rare win in the women's Federation League



He said it was higher than the national league in New Zealand and it was fast paced with a lot of international players.

“Every game is a tough game,” he said.

He is an assistant referee in the NPL, but referees in the middle for the league’s under-21 competition and in the state league.

“Every game have to try your best. You can't make any mistakes or you can't fail.

“It's pushing you to be on the A-League panel. The next step is the A-League panel.”

Warwick Smith/Stuff O Zaing Ye Nat referees a Federation League game between Palmerston North Marist and Taradale last month.

He hoped to be appointed to the A-League in the next three or four years. He trains every week and believed he was going further in Australia than he would be if he had stayed in New Zealand.

He had been nominated to officiate in the Australian national tournament later this year and has done a couple of Australia Cup knockout games.

Last month he was at home in Manawatū and refereed a Federation League game.

A Burmese Muslim, Ye Nat came to New Zealand in 2011 from a refugee camp in Thailand. His family are originally from Myanmar.