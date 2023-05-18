Hawke's Bay Saracens too strong for Manawatū Evergreens in return match

Midfielder Kyle Brown had a good second half for the Manawatū Evergreens in their loss to the Hawke's Bay Saracens in Napier on Wednesday night.

A second-half rally from the Manawatū Evergreens brought some respectability back to the scoreline in a pre-season loss to the Hawke’s Bay Saracens in Napier.

Hawke's Bay won the game 43-24 on Wednesday night, reversing the result from when Manawatū won 42-10 in Rongotea on Anzac Day.

The third game between the two sides will be on King’s Birthday, June 5, in Dannevirke.

On Wednesday night, Hawke’s Bay dominated the first half and led 26-0 at the break, before Manawatū came back with four second-half tries to Reuben Davis, Anthony Pettett, Jakob Rauhihi-Collis and Tai Rolls-Paewai.

Pettett, a lock who has come up from Wellington, scored a long-range try from his own 22.

Aidan Champion and Jack Eschenbach kicked a conversion each.

Standouts for the Evergreens were hooker Raymond Tuputupu and centre Kyle Brown, who had a good second half.

Manawatū had a couple of players unavailable, so there were late call-ups for some players.