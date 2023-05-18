Middleweight bout main drawcard for Palmerston North Boxing Club tournament

Emile Richardson will feature in the main bout at the Palmerston North Boxing Club's annual tournament this weekend.

A Commonwealth Games boxer will headline the Palmerston North Boxing Club’s tournament this weekend.

The club will hold its popular annual tournament at the Palmerston North Community Leisure Centre on Sunday, starting at 1pm.

There will be 18 bouts and the main fight will be between Palmerston North middleweight Emile Richardson and Taj Kagho, who fights out of the City Kickboxing gym in Auckland.

Kagho had enjoyed success on the other side of the ditch, winning multiple Australian Golden Gloves and New South Wales titles.

READ MORE:

* Palmerston North squat House of Goth a testament to counter-cultural art

* Swathes turn out for Palmerston North's biggest rock show

* Taupō boxer says he's ready to 'take on the world'



They have fought previously in Auckland last year and Richardson won on a split decision.

Richardson, who went to the Birmingham Commonwealth Games last year, fights out of Hamilton gym Hit Fitness HQ, but still represents the Palmerston North club and trains there.

The ages of the other fighters range from 10 to 16.

It is the second year the tournament has been held in the Leisure Centre.

The club has been going for more than 50 years, most of that time under veteran coach Malcolm Nicol.