Halcombe to get fit-for-purpose sporting facility

The New Zealand Community Trust has awarded $127,503 to the Halcombe Community Trust for tennis courts upgrades.

Trustee Andrew Hansen said the need for the project came after community feedback in 2013.

“Many people from our community currently travel to Feilding for sports and our population has reached a point where a local facility would be heavily supported.

“This generous grant from NZCT means Halcombe community members can finally play, exercise, train, and compete on fit-for-purpose tennis courts and our kids will have somewhere to train and practice for their hockey matches.”

The Halcombe Junior Tennis Club could increase its membership and start competitions with courts that don’t have grass growing through them, Hansen said.

Having surrounding netting that stopped balls from rolling out would mean less time was spent chasing wayward balls.

Hansen said teens would have somewhere they wanted to hang out, allowing them to play and practise multiple sports. They would no longer have to travel to nearby towns for facilities.

“Almost half the Feilding Junior Hockey teams are Halcombe schoolchildren. With no space for a turf at the school, there was a need for turf surface on which to practice.

“New lighting will not only help to decrease vandalism and increase use of both courts on winter evenings when daytime hours are short, but also enable the rugby ground to plan a year-round program.”

He said from a regional point of view, Sport Manawatū had identified the need for multi-use courts, which would be an asset to the Manawatū-Rangitīkei region and the lights would ensure it could be a well-utilised, year-round asset, especially for grassroots sport.

“We want to future-proof the Halcombe courts, so they remain a fit-for-purpose and well-utilised community asset for many future generations.”

He said the courts were an asset to the community, used by families, groups, and individuals.

“They provide a neutral venue where groups individuals and families can take part in recreational activity, which helps bring to life our vision of Halcombe being a safe, supportive, and connected community.”

Hockey coach Lucinda Dodunski said she could not wait to have somewhere to train that was purpose-built and would not ruin sticks.

“Our closest turf is in Feilding which is 15 minutes away, but we can’t even get any after-school training times on it, so this will make a massive difference for us. Super excited.”

Tennis member Lydia Binstead said it would be cool to get proper tennis courts and her game would get better.

Aspiring Manawatū Jets basketball player Thomas McLaughlin felt the same way.

“I try to practise every day to get better and better, my goal is to play for the Jets. It will be awesome to have an adjustable hoop and lines to shoot from. I won’t have to bug mum to drive me 30 minutes just to practice.”

The Halcombe Community Trust was formed in 2017 and its mission is to undertake projects that will improve the community’s infrastructure and wellbeing.