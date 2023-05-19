Police still investigating death of Raniel Kiu

Police at the scene of Raniel Kiu's death last Friday night.

The police are not providing any more details about what led to the death of Raniel Kiu, who was fatally injured in Palmerston North.

Kiu, 35, suffered serious injuries at a house on Dahlia St in the central city on May 11. He was taken to hospital and died. The police launched a homicide inquiry.

Stuff asked for an update on the case, including if any arrests had been made, about the progress of the investigation, the nature of Kiu’s injuries and about finding who was responsible.

The police did not respond, but instead put out a statement from Detective Inspector Craig Sheridan.

He said police spent four days examining the scene and the investigation team was working to piece together what happened. Enquiries continued, including forensic examinations.

Sheridan reassured the public the incident was confined to a group of people and he was confident there was no risk to the public.

“We’re unable to comment on specifics of the investigation while the investigation is ongoing.”

Sheridan asked anyone with information about the incident or those involved, who had not yet spoken to the police, to contact the police via the 105 phone service, referencing file number 230512/9437.

Dahlia St was cordoned off last weekend while police investigated.

There was a large Mongrel Mob presence in the city on Thursday for the funeral of Raniel Kiu who was fatally wounded in central Palmerston North last week.

There had been an increased gang presence in the city since Kiu’s death, particularly on Thursday when his tangi was held.

A large funeral procession drove around Palmerston North before going stopping at Kelvin Grove Cemetery.

During the procession, a brutal fight broke out between gang members at The Coffee Club on The Square in the centre of town.

As the procession drove down Main St, gang members allegedly left the cars and attacked two men with facial tattoos on the footpath.

As police were called to the scene, those responsible left and rejoined the procession.

The victims were left bleeding with visible facial injuries. There was smashed glass, tables and chairs lay on the ground.

Extra police patrols were put in place on Thursday, with some officers from out of town helping.