Transport minister says Government is committed to Ō2NL highway

Transport minister Michael Wood says the Government is committed to delivering the Ōtaki to North of Levin highway, as set out in the business case.

The Ōtaki to North of Levin highway is yet to get the official green light, but transport minister Michael Wood says the Government remains committed to the project.

The major roading project, which will build a new safer highway through Horowhenua, has been awaiting signoff from the Government.

This week Wood said in a statement the Government was committed to delivering the highway as set out in the business case, through the New Zealand Upgrade Programme.

“The business case proposes a four-lane highway with a walking and cycling path, which the Government has agreed to and committed $1.5b of funding.

“I’m pleased the projects are progressing well, with property acquisition well underway. Construction is expected to begin in 2025.”

Work was scheduled to be completed by 2029.

Wood said the proposed new highway would improve safety and resilience, and provide better access to walking and cycling facilities for people in Horowhenua and lower North Island.

“The new highway will also provide a much-needed alternative route and build resilience into the state highway network for when State Highway 1 is closed by crashes or weather-related events.”

The existing state highway network through Horowhenua had some of New Zealand’s most dangerous roads. There were 49 deaths and serious injuries in the five years to 2017.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Horowhenua mayor Bernie Wanden says it is encouraging to hear the minister’s commitment to the project.

Horowhenua District Council welcomed the news from Wood. Mayor Bernie Wanden said there had been much conjecture and uncertainty about the project over a number of years now, so to finally hear the minister’s commitment to the project was extremely encouraging.

“While we are still waiting to receive the official green light from Government to proceed with Ō2NL, this is a significant milestone for our district, and we’re excited to be moving forward with this vital infrastructure project.”

He said the new highway would provide a safer and more efficient transport route for all road users and be transformational in supporting economic growth and development in the district and wider region.

“Along with the recent Capital Connection rail announcement, this investment in the region will have significant benefits for all.”

Wanden said the project included a four-lane expressway with a range of safety features, including median barriers, wider shoulders, and new intersections.

About 21km of the total 24km of the new highway was proposed to be within the Horowhenua district.

“This announcement brings us a step closer to safer, easier and faster travel between Levin and the capital.

“We look forward to delivering this vital project to our community and the benefits it will bring for years.”

The community was invited to visit the Ōtaki to North of Levin project office in Levin on June 1, from 12pm to 6pm, to learn more about the new highway.