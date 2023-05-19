The Palms closes urgent care for unenrolled patients

The Palms will stop seeing non-enrolled patients for acute care from July 1.

Those seeking urgent medical attention in Palmerston North will have fewer options as The Palms Medical Centre pushes forward with plans to close the service.

After four weeks of consultation, board chair Brent Dickens said the urgent care centre would close on July 1.

He said the decision had been made in the best interests of staff and enrolled patients.

The Palms business manager Mike Gorinksi said the centre would still operate an acute care clinic for enrolled patients and those who were registered via an agreement with their own general practice.

The Palms had been operating the urgent care centre since 2007 under contract to ACC.

It provided care from 8am to 8pm every day including weekends and public holidays, for any patient whether enrolled or not.

The clinic had been seeing about 100 patients a day, including some referred back from Palmerston North Hospital under the ED Redirect programme.

Clinical director Dr Lynn Dawber said urgent care clinics were funded to treat all patients under an ACC contract and were accredited under the Royal New Zealand College of Urgent Care.

MURRAY WILSON/STUFF/Stuff The Palms has been offering urgent care since 2007.

“With this focus on enrolled patients, The Palms Medical Centre will have increased capacity to substantially reduce the waiting time for an appointment and this will enable us to more proactively treat our patient needs.”

When the proposal was announced in April, Dickens said the board and clinical governance leadership team had considered many options for retaining a viable and safe urgent care service.

Staffing levels were critical and feedback on the proposal had been sought from staff.

But recruiting GPs continued to be a significant challenge for the practice, similar to other medical centres in the primary health sector.

White Cross City Doctors in Victoria Ave, which saw unenrolled patients from 8am to 8pm daily, would be the only other alterative to going to Palmerston North Hospital’s emergency department.

The Palms would operate its acute care clinic from 8am to 6pm Monday to Friday, with a proposal to open on Saturdays.